Science

New strategies for engineering stable articular cartilage

By Mary Ann Liebert, Inc
MedicalXpress
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new study assesses the effect of the gremlin-1 (GREM1) protein on the in vitro and in vivo stability of bone marrow stem cell (BMSC)-derived cartilage engineered within scaffolds. The study design and results are reported in the peer-reviewed journal Tissue Engineering, Part A. A major challenge associated with...

medicalxpress.com

MedicalXpress

How hypertension and aging impact artery walls: New findings on atherosclerosis pathology

New findings show how the progression of atherosclerosis is affected by a combination of hypertension and changes to the stiffness of the artery. Research published in Science Advances discovers the importance of pressure sensing in combination with sensing of the stiffness, in determining the behavior of vascular smooth muscle cells. The study further identifies the molecular pathways related to the "mechanical sensing" in cells and tissues.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Researchers observe three types of hormone response to surgical disruption in cardiac patients

Cardiac surgery patients may experience different levels of disruption to their body producing life-saving hormones during their operations, a new study reveals. Major surgery and critical illness produce a potentially life-threatening systemic inflammatory response, which is counterbalanced by changes in adrenocorticotrophic hormone (ACTH) and cortisol. The body's stress response system,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

A major update on global tuberculosis fight

The global effort against tuberculosis, a disease which takes 1.5 million lives annually, presents some cause for optimism, according to an expert from the Hackensack Meridian Center for Discovery and Innovation (CDI) and a colleague from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. The paper "Anti-tuberculosis treatment strategies and...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

β-NMN delays myelin aging and enhances myelin repair in the aged mouse brain by targeting SIRT2

Myelin is a multiple-layered structure formed by oligodendrocytes. The ensheathment of axons by myelin plays an important role in both functional integrity and long-term survival of axons and thus regulates activity of the central nervous system (CNS). However, with aging, some myelin sheaths exhibit myelin aging and even myelin degeneration, or demyelination, which is the key pathological feature of the autoimmune inflammatory diseases of CNS, such as multiple sclerosis (MS), and an early pathological hallmark of neurodegenerative diseases. Also, myelin repair, or remyelination, by oligodendrocytes, which are differentiated from oligodendrocyte progenitor cells (OPCs), occurs throughout life. Unfortunately, with aging, the efficiency of remyelination declines mainly due to the reduced capacity of OPC differentiation. Therefore, identifying new molecular targets in OPCs to rejuvenate the aged OPCs holds the key to promote remyelination.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
MedicalXpress

How it works: The protein that stimulates muscle growth

In the gym, you are not just pumping iron, you are oxygenating muscle cells which keeps those muscles healthy, strong and growing—a process called hypertrophy, or an increase in muscle mass due to an increase in muscle cell size. Conversely, under the covers, lounging, your muscles may begin to atrophy, or shrink.
CANCER
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover mechanism behind the chemically-induced suppression of fearful memories

Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Here's Why Hibernation in Space May Not Be Possible For Humans After All

Sending humans virtually anywhere in space beyond the Moon pushes logistics of health, food, and psychology to limits we're only just beginning to grasp. A staple solution to these problems in science fiction is to simply put the void-travelers to bed for a while. In a sleep-like state akin to hibernation or torpor, metabolism drops, and the mind is spared the boredom of waiting out endless empty hours.
ASTRONOMY
NewsBreak
Science
LiveScience

Can anything travel faster than the speed of light?

In 1676, by studying the motion of Jupiter's moon Io, Danish astronomer Ole Rømer calculated that light travels at a finite speed. Two years later, building on data gathered by Rømer, Dutch mathematician and scientist Christiaan Huygens became the first person to attempt to determine the actual speed of light, according to the American Museum of Natural History in New York City.
ASTRONOMY
MedicalXpress

Researchers use CRISPR to build melanoma models from scratch using human cells

By introducing cancer-causing mutations into healthy skin cells step-by-step, Broad scientists have created models of skin cancer that can reveal the effects of mutations. Over the last two decades, researchers have discovered thousands of genetic mutations in cancer, but understanding how they affect the growth and spread of tumors in the body remains challenging because each patient's tumor can have many different mutations.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Osteoporosis in men overlooked by doctors and patients

Osteoporosis in men is often overlooked by health care professionals, a study in The Lancet Diabetes and Endocrinology from the University of Sheffield has found. Researchers say raising awareness of the condition in men is desperately needed to help improve outcomes for patients. Osteoporosis is a condition where the bones...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
LiveScience

What is the largest arachnid to ever live?

The term "arachnids" likely conjures up visions of spiders: from creepy, crawly things silently spinning webs in the corner of the room to big, hairy creatures with fangs — the likes of the mythical Shelob or Aragog — stalking you in the dark. But just how big (and ferocious) can these arachnids get? Even better, what was the largest one to have ever lived?
WILDLIFE
MedicalXpress

AI could predict ideal patients for spinal cord stimulation

Spinal cord stimulation is a minimally invasive FDA-approved treatment to manage chronic pain such as back and neck pain. This neuromodulation technique uses electricity and an implantable device, which has been increasingly used over the past five years as a non-pharmacological approach to pain conditions due in part to the opioid epidemic.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Scientists detail brain dynamics implicated in neurological conditions

When you daydream, or ruminate on something bothersome, or ponder the past, or plan for the future, the part of your brain most engaged is the default mode network, or DMN, which includes part of the prefrontal cortex. Scientists have long hypothesized that changes to DMN dynamics play major roles in certain behaviors, such as those associated with attention deficit-hyperactivity disorder; and diseases, such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's; and conditions such as depression and autism.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Migraine may raise risk for burning mouth syndrome

Migraine is associated with an increased risk for burning mouth syndrome (BMS), according to a study published online April 11 in the Journal of Personalized Medicine. Dong-Kyu Kim, M.D., Ph.D., from the Hallym University College of Medicine in Chuncheon, South Korea, and colleagues examined the association between migraine and the risk for developing BMS using a representative nationwide cohort sample of about 1 million patients from 2002 to 2013. After propensity score matching, 4,157 patients with migraine and 16,628 patients without migraine were enrolled.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Phys.org

New study finds climate change could spark the next pandemic

As the earth's climate continues to warm, researchers predict wild animals will be forced to relocate their habitats—likely to regions with large human populations—dramatically increasing the risk of a viral jump to humans that could lead to the next pandemic. This link between climate change and viral transmission...
ENVIRONMENT

