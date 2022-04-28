ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NC National Guard sending M113 armored personnel carriers to Ukraine

By Rodney Overton
CBS 17
 3 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina will be among states sending armored personnel carriers from National Guard units to Ukraine, officials announced Thursday.

The Hill reported last week that at least two governors had announced their state National Guards would be sending M113 armored personnel carriers, to Ukraine.

Across the United States, 200 of the M113 vehicles are being sent from various state National Guards, according to Lt. Col. Matt Handley, a spokesman for the N.C. National Guard.

US state National Guards to send armored vehicles to Ukraine

Thursday, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced the North Carolina National Guard will provide the APCs to Ukraine “in its ongoing fight against Russian aggression,” a news release from the governor’s office said.

The M113 APC first went into combat in 1962 and about 80,000 of the vehicles have been built.

“The reports of war crimes perpetrated by Russian forces amid their ongoing attacks on Ukraine are heartbreaking and demand serious action,” Cooper said in a news release. “North Carolina stands with the people of Ukraine and is ready to support their fight for democracy and freedom.”

The N.C. Army National Guard, at the request of the Pentagon, is providing M113 armored personnel carriers as part of a larger US support package to Ukraine.

US sending 600 more Switchblade ‘kamikaze drone’ systems to Ukraine

Handley would not disclose how many North Carolina M113s would be sent.

The announcement Thursday comes after Ohio and West Virginia governors said last week they would send M113s to Ukraine, according to The Hill.

