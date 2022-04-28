ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Peanut Shoppe in Downtown Columbus to temporarily close

By Maeve Walsh
 3 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Peanut Shoppe in Downtown Columbus is temporarily shutting its doors for extensive renovations.

Downtown’s oldest retail establishment offering peanuts and candy to customers at 21 E. State St. will close for six months beginning on Saturday, May 7, as the store undergoes renovations to the exterior of the Fifth Third Center, which houses the Peanut Shoppe, the store announced in a Facebook post Thursday.

“We want to express our immense gratitude to our loyal customers!” the social media post said. “Without you, we would not have survived the pandemic!”

Planters Peanuts opened the long-time Columbus staple in 1936, and the store expects to reopen no later than Monday, Nov. 7 — just in time for the holidays, the Peanut Shoppe said.

Peanut Shoppe employees will continue to be paid during the shutdown, and the retail store hopes to begin curbside pickup in June.

