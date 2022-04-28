Daniel Auster, son of famed writer Paul Auster, dies at 44

April 28 (UPI) -- Daniel Auster, the 44-year-old son of award-winning Brooklyn author Paul Auster, has died 11 days after being charged with manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide in his 10-month-old daughter's death, New York City authorities said.

New York's Chief Medical Examiner's office said the cause and manner of Daniel Auster's death on Tuesday were pending.

He was discovered unconscious on April 20 on the Washington Avenue/Clinton Street subway platform in New York, hours after being released from Rikers Island on $250,000 bail. He was given CPR and taken to Brooklyn Hospital, where he died on Tuesday.

Auster was arrested April 15 in the Nov. 1 death of his daughter, Rose, after toxicology test results revealed the presence of heroin and fentanyl in her system.

Auster told police he dozed off while his daughter napped on his chest at an apartment in Brooklyn, and he called 911 after waking to find her unconscious. She was declared dead at a local hospital, and her initial autopsy had shown no indicators of trauma.

The elder Auster is best known for writing the famed book series, The New York Trilogy.