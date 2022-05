When you think about Stephen King, you may think about his novels or the films based on novels. However, one of his novels became all too real for me. According to a survey conducted by SNWS Digital, many people say that their car accurately represents their personality more than their job, clothing, or taste in music. However, I would have to disagree as my car was straight out of a Stephen King novel, and I would like to believe my personality is not the same as my car was.

