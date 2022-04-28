ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Marlboro Maker Altria Clocks 2.4% Revenue Decline In Q1; Reaffirms FY22 EPS Outlook

By Shivani Kumaresan
Benzinga
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAltria Group Inc MO reported a first-quarter FY22 sales decline of 2.4% year-on-year to $5.89 billion. Revenues net of excise taxes fell 1.3% to $4.82 billion. Net revenues for smokeable products increased 0.3%, and oral tobacco products...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

PepsiCo raises revenue forecast on boost from price increases

April 26 (Reuters) - PepsiCo Inc (PEP.O) beat estimates for quarterly revenue on Tuesday and raised its full-year forecast on steady demand for its sodas and snacks even in the face of several rounds of price increases. Pandemic-induced disruptions to the global supply chain and runaway inflation have sent costs...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Cowen shares rally on stronger-than-expected profit

Cowen Inc. COWN, -0.89% rose 5.8% on Friday after the investment bank and brokerage company said its first-quarter net income fell to $33.3 million, or $1.05 a share, from $145.8 million, or $4.34 a share in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted profit totaled $1.35 a share in the latest quarter. First-quarter revenue dropped to $364.1 million from $689.9 million. The company surpassed the analysts forecast of 81 cents a share in profit and revenue of $319 million, according to a survey by FactSet. "We are confident that the strategic decisions and focused investments we have made over the last several years will enable us to continue generating consistent profitability throughout the economic cycle," CEO Jeffrey M. Solomon said. Shares of Cowen are now down 33.4% in 2022, compared to a drop of 18.4% by the Nasdaq.
STOCKS
Footwear News

Skechers Beats Expectations With Q1 Sales of $1.82 Billion

Click here to read the full article. After setting sales records in 2021, Skechers is seeing more encouraging results this year. The comfort-focused footwear brand reported earnings on Tuesday for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022. Skechers reported quarterly sales of $1.82 billion, up 26.8% from last year. Net earnings for the first quarter were $121.2 million. Diluted earnings per share were $0.77, up 22.2% year over year. Both sales and earnings exceeded expectations from analysts surveyed by Yahoo Finance, which predicted revenues of $1.69 billion and earnings per share of $0.72. Skechers’ shares were up over 4% in after hours...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Excise Taxes#Outlook#Altria Group Inc Mo#Atc#Y Y#Eps
Benzinga

Barnes Slides Post Q1 Results, Surpasses Street Estimates

Barnes Group Inc. B reported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 4% year-over-year to $312.4 million, +6% on an organic basis, beating the consensus of $306.63 million. Operating income declined by 3.9% Y/Y to $31.11 million, and the margin was 10% down by 70 bps. Adjusted operating margin was 10.2%, down 50 bps.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks That Will Pay You Forever

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Owning companies that pay out a steady dividend...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
geekwire.com

Amazon earnings preview: Analysts bullish despite rising costs and inflation

Amazon is facing rising costs, unionization efforts by warehouse employees, and a tight labor market. But analysts are still bullish about the company’s business. The Seattle tech giant will report its first quarter earnings Thursday afternoon. Wall Street expects revenue of $116.3 billion, up from $108.5 billion in the year-ago period, and earnings per share of $8.07, down from $15.79.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Activision Blizzard sales miss as 'Call of Duty' sees weak demand

April 25 (Reuters) - Videogame publisher Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI.O) missed estimates for first-quarter adjusted sales on Monday, hurt by low demand for its latest title "Call of Duty: Vanguard". Activision's performance has taken a hit from lower premium sales for "Call of Duty: Vanguard" and weaker engagement in "Call...
VIDEO GAMES
Motley Fool

These Oil Stocks Are Giving Dividend Investors Big-Time Raises

Improving oil market conditions are giving companies fuel to boost their payouts. Continental Resources is steadily increasing its dividend toward its target yield. Energy Transfer wants to return its payout to its former peak. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
STOCKS
Benzinga

CalAmp Shares Soar On Upbeat Q4

CalAmp Corp CAMP reported a fourth-quarter FY22 revenue decline of 16.6% year-on-year to $68.38 million missing the consensus of $68.43 million. Software & Subscription Services revenue rose 18.9% Y/Y to $41.2 million. Total S&SS subscribers were 1.1 million, up 11% Y/Y. Telematics Products revenue declined 42.6% Y/Y to $27.1 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

nVent Electric Q1 Results Top Street Estimates, Raises FY22 Guidance

NVent Electric PLC NVT reported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 27% year-over-year to $695 million, +24% organically, beating the consensus of $625.66 million. Segment sales: Enclosures $359 million (+30% Y/Y), Electrical & Fastening Solutions $188 million (+27% Y/Y), and Thermal Management $148 million (+19% Y/Y). Adjusted EPS improved 16% Y/Y...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
freightwaves.com

ArcBest sees ‘record profitability’ in Q1

ArcBest announced Friday “record profitability” during the 2022 first quarter. The transportation and logistics company reported adjusted earnings per share of $3.08, well ahead of the $2.13 consensus estimate as reported by Seeking Alpha. “Our strategy is working, underscored by improved operating margins across the business, and we...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy