Earnings Outlook For W.P. Carey

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleW.P. Carey WPC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-04-29. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that W.P. Carey will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43. W.P. Carey bulls will hope to hear the...

