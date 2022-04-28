ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Lake, NY

Bolita

By Kat Hong
The Infatuation
The Infatuation
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Run by the family behind Silver Lake’s El Cochinito and Café Tropical, Bolita is a beautiful cocktail bar that feels like a Cuban vacation. Located in...

www.theinfatuation.com

Comments / 0

The Infatuation

Sistory Thai Kitchen

When’s the last time you had lobster ravioli tom kha at your neighborhood Thai restaurant? We’re going to assume the answer is, “Wait, what is lobster ravioli doing in my tom kha?” Sistory Thai in Berkeley sets itself apart by serving exciting Thai dishes we don’t often see at other casual spots we rely on for quick dinners before slouching on the couch. Aside from the lobster ravioli in creamy coconut broth, there are other dishes that hold our attention, too. The crispy cod tacos are wrapped in the flakiest roti and topped with mayo. The Northern Thai specialty, kanoom jeen nam ngew, is a big bowl of luxurious pork rib stew with vermicelli noodles, minced pork, and pickled vegetables. And the two-toned melon spritzer arrives in a tall glass resembling a chemistry class beaker. Like any great neighborhood restaurant, this place is charming, with faux brick walls, flowers, friendly servers, and happy people filling the tables in the small space.
BERKELEY, CA
The Infatuation

Uncool Bar

Uncool is the Kindle of restaurants. It’s not owned by Amazon, but it does share a parking lot with Whole Foods, is undeniably convenient, and feels like it’s algorithm-generated. For starters, you order and pay on a tablet. They’re open from 11am-2am every day. DJ mixes of songs you know and might love blast whether its 1pm or 1am. And fried chicken sandwiches, smash burgers, kale salad, and espresso martinis are on the menu. We’re not telling you to go out of your way to come here, but if it’s late and you’re hungry, this West Hollywood patio spot is fast, economical, and maybe even a little bit fun.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Hahdough

What makes the city’s only German pastry shop special is the attention to detail chef and owner Ha Do puts into her beautiful cakes, pies, and other sweets. Case in point: the Berliner. These seasonal jam and custard-filled donuts are fluffy and light thanks to the sunflower seed oil they’re fried in, and topped with a super fine powdered sugar that gets all over the place (in a delightfully messy way) with every bite. Hahdough has two locations you can order a box of a dozen from—the original takeout window in Hayes Valley, and a larger spot in NoPa. Or just pop into either spot to pick up a few to go.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Nunu

First dates are one of the world’s greatest wonders. Much like Stonehenge and all-inclusive family vacations, they’re a ton of work to coordinate and prepare for, and they’re usually kind of a letdown once you get there. Besides sustaining at least an hour of conversation with someone you likely have almost nothing in common with, you also have to pick a place to meet that’s dark enough to will any semblance of a spark into existence, but casual enough that the server won’t ask you if you’re celebrating anything special, rendering both of you speechless.
RESTAURANTS
City
Silver Lake, NY
The Infatuation

Rintaro

Stepping into Rintaro always feels like we’ve left the city completely. The tiled, string light-filled courtyard is surrounded by plants, and the high-ceilinged wooden interior reminds us of a day spa we'd gladly move into. But it’s not just the space that keeps us coming back—the food at this Mission izakaya is last-meal-in-the-city worthy. Exhibit A: the juicy, crispy-skinned yakitori with a dipping sauce that gets rich and creamy after you mix in the raw egg yolk. Or the hand-rolled udon with lingcod fishcake that soaks up the dashi broth like a sponge. It all makes for a pretty delicious escape, which you should enjoy while sipping on barley tea or umeshu. Get here with your parents, a group of friends, or someone you want to impress.
RESTAURANTS
Travel + Leisure

5 Floating Bars in the Caribbean for the Ultimate Tropical Cocktail

First there was the beach bar. Then there was the swim-up pool bar. And now, in the Caribbean, it's all about the floating bar. From Jamaica to the Turks and Caicos Islands, drinkers are swapping the sand for pleasure boats, pontoons, and platforms — far enough offshore to feel like a getaway, near enough to make swimming back an easy (albeit unlikely) option. Read on for some of our favorite island oases.
RESTAURANTS
Popculture

Disney World Resort Restaurant Set to Close This Summer

Dining at Disney World is about to get a little more limited as the popular theme park moves to close one of its more popular restaurants. The Narcoossee's restaurant located in Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa is set to close indefinitely beginning Friday, June 17 for an extended refurbishment.
RESTAURANTS
Travel + Leisure

This Cabo Resort Has a Beachfront Champagne Bar With Swings and Guacamole Happy Hour — and It Was Just Named One of the Best Hotels in the World

When I heard Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal had unveiled a bar concept dedicated to rare tequilas and mezcals called Agave Study, I pictured a tucked-away, speakeasy-style den. But based on the sheer spectacle of this resort — with 119 ocean-facing suites on 24 acres skirting the Pacific Ocean — I should have known the brand-new Agave Study would be nothing short of breathtaking.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Infatuation

Bolivar & Lincoln

You can find this small BYOB Venezuelan restaurant at the edge of Lakeview, right before it becomes Wrigley and you're accosted by crazed Cubs fans. Bolivar and Lincoln serves up loaded arepas, with a variety of options like shredded chicken with gouda, NY strip steak, and their take on sausage, egg, and cheese. But our favorite is the Pabellon, which throws sweetness into the mix thanks to caramelized plantains buried underneath a mountain of stewed shredded beef, beans, and cheese. Make sure to ask for extra napkins because spillage is an unavoidable part of the eating process here. This place is small with limited seating, but if you can grab a table with some friends, it’s a great spot to eat and drink before a game.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

The George

Does gout have a vibe? It’s hard to say, but The George certainly does its best to create a gout-ish feeling. This is a delicious and decadent take on a pub. The downstairs bar is Fitzrovia’s usual mix of slurring suits and those trying to ignore the slurring suits, while the upstairs dining room is a hideout for anyone looking to part ways with a stupendous amount of cash for scampi, steak, sausages and mash, and the like. All of it is perfectly debaucherous. The room gives off an energy that mixes The Tudors and the posh bit of the Titanic while the staff, who are friendly rather fawning, will very much encourage you to eat foie gras. Indulgent? Yes. Silly? Certainly. The knickerbocker glory for dessert? Without doubt. Of course, it’s inaccessible in more ways than one. The stairs, the prices, the feeling that perhaps fox hunting isn’t so bad. But if a certain kind of British excess—complete with chardonnays from Kent and punchy devilled eggs—gets you going, then The George isn’t just extravagant. It’s extremely enjoyable.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Parc Brasserie

Parc is a special place - partially because we think it’s slowly fused into Rittenhouse Square’s permanent architecture, and also because you can pull it out of your back pocket for pretty much any situation. It’s a classic French bistro with a classic French bistro menu (think steak tartare and duck l’orange), and while none of their food comes with table-side magic tricks, everything is fresh and delicious. They also have some of the best sidewalk seating in the city, so if you’re in the mood to watch people walking their dogs who look just like them, this is the place to be.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Bacolod Chicken Haus

For delicious Filipino homestyle cooking, we head to Bacolod Chicken House in North Park. The restaurant is bright and spacious, with plenty of tables for lunch or dinner with all 15 of your cousins (plus that one you always forget). The Filipino city of Bacolod is known for its chicken...
RESTAURANTS
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Infatuation

DanDan

DanDan is a good weekday lunch or post-work spot if you happen to work nearby in Rittenhouse, and they also have a reasonably priced Happy Hour (which unfortunately ends at 6pm). But if you’re able to get a seat at the bar before then and don’t mind rubbing elbows - literally - with other Center City diners, we’d advise ordering one of each of the baby DanDan noodles, the dry-seasoned chicken wings, and the spicy crispy cucumbers.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Manzke

Here’s the thing about Manzke—at $225 per person with an optional $165 wine pairing, it’s one of the most expensive dining experiences in LA. That said, if those prices are palatable to you, this prix-fixe spot in Beverlywood is a place to prioritize. Run by the people behind Republique and Bicyclette (it’s located above the latter), a meal in the intimate, bi-level dining room is the kind of space that transforms you into a noble dignitary who should be feared. Conversations are in hushed whispers and tables are spaced so far apart from one another, you’ll probably forget other people are eating there too. Is the energy a bit dull at times? Sure, but the food is excellent. The 11-course experience features dishes ranging from a tuna tostada and Thai crab curry to white asparagus with caviar and beurre blanc. There’s a lot of ground covered, but just about everything hits. Plus, there’s a guy who’ll come to your table with a foot-tall tower of butter. Extravagance has its price.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Infatuation

The Dutch

The Dutch is the little neighborhood breakfast spot that everyone wishes they had around the corner from where they live. They serve brunch Tuesday through Sunday until 3pm with everything from a Dutch baby and omelettes to a very solid Reuben. Come by during the week to avoid a long wait, or stop by Grindcore House down the street to get a coffee in the meantime.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Joyride Pizza

Detroit-style pizza is easy to find in SF. But for some of the best, head straight to Joyride Pizza. They have fresh, creative toppings like pineapple and Brussels sprouts, perfectly caramelized crusts, and pizza dough that stays airy and light underneath everything. The menu at Joyride also has a few pre-made combos, like the “Meatzza” with bacon, pepperoni, and sausage, or you can build your own—and don’t be surprised if you want to drink up their slightly sweet house-made marinara with a straw. The Mission outpost is more takeout-focused than the Yerba Buena Gardens location (there is no seating), and they also offer slices.
DETROIT, MI
The Infatuation

Baan Thai

Baan Thai is a small BYOB that’s a good place to come for a casual weeknight dinner with a few friends, when you can eat things like pad see ew and duck panang in a curry coconut sauce. In the summer they have a ton of outdoor seating on the patio, so it’s worth blocking off an entire Friday night to hog one of their tables under the string lights until you’ve finished all the wine you brought.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Infatuation

Spin

While the food here may not necessarily be life-changing, Spin is a River North ping pong spot with pretty good bar food. The sprawling space has 20 ping pong tables that you can reserve online by the hour, or you can just walk in and grab one (if you’re there close to when they open at 4pm you should be able to snag one easily). Come for a birthday, post work hang, or an exciting date night if you’re looking for a fun alternative to fake candles and an Andrea Bocelli dinner soundtrack. The pulled pork sandwiches are tender with a bright vinegar slaw, and the smashburger is juicy with a tangy tomato bacon jam. For smaller mid game dishes you and your friend (or arch rival) can snack on paprika-sprinkled shishitos or loaded short ribs nachos with pico de gallo, chipotle crema, and cotija and cheddar cheeses. Grab a seat at the dining table or the bar, or use the counter space on the sidelines for grabbing bites between sets.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Mezzanotte

Georgetown needed somewhere to grab a bowl of pasta the same way every basketball team needs somebody who is 6’8, can defend multiple positions, and shoot threes—those players make any team better, and bolognese makes any neighborhood better. Thankfully, Mezzanotte is the Italian restaurant that Georgetown was waiting for.
GEORGETOWN, NY
The Infatuation

Kiriba Sushi

Kiriba Sushi is a Japanese restaurant inside a rickety old house with yellow siding up in Shoreline. This is no ordinary old house though—it happens to be one of our favorite places in town for a quick sushi lunch or dinner comprised of reasonably-priced nigiri and rolls. It’s very...
SHORELINE, WA
The Infatuation

The Infatuation

New York City, NY
