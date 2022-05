(CNN) — Tiger Woods has withdrawn from the 2022 PGA Championship after struggling in his third round, carding his career-worst score at the event. The PGA Championship announced the 15-time major winner's withdrawal on Twitter after he shot a 9-over par 79 at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma in his second major since an almost 17-month layoff after suffering serious leg injuries in a car crash in February 2021, shot a 9-over par 79 at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

TULSA, OK ・ 10 HOURS AGO