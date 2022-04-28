ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BeReal Is The Latest Photo-Sharing App Everyone Is Obsessed With, So I Downloaded It To See What It's About

By Jen Adams
 2 days ago

There's a new app in town called BeReal , and it's all anyone seems to be talking about.

I was living wordle to wordle but now I’m living BeReal to BeReal

@clarmonic 03:10 AM - 18 Apr 2022

In case you haven't heard of it, it's basically a photo-sharing app where you can add your friends, send likes, and comment on other users' posts. However, unlike most of the media platforms we already know, BeReal encourages authenticity, as the name suggests.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hwmle_0fNGJvMB00

"A new and unique way to discover who your friends really are in their daily life," reads a description of the app on the BeReal website .

Jen Adams

With all of the chatter about the app, I decided to download it and check it out.

how am i supposed to bereal in these conditions

@nickiminajTD 11:14 PM - 19 Apr 2022

Here's how it works:

Every day at a different time, all users get this notification:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oDVAN_0fNGJvMB00

The alert gives you two minutes to take a photo and post it to the platform. From personal experience, two minutes is not a lot of time to take a good photo, LOL. Luckily, the app allows you multiple tries to get a photo you want within the short time, at least.

Jen Adams

Once you take your picture, you'll be able to see what your friends have posted on the home page:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mi97Y_0fNGJvMB00
Jen Adams

And you may have noticed this from the screenshot above, but the camera on BeReal will capture photos from both the front and back cameras, so you're really sharing a 360-degree view of your life when you post on the app.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rh7Eg_0fNGJvMB00

(Excuse my coffee drinking face.)

Jen Adams

It's also interesting because there are no options to edit your photos, and there's no way to post something that's not taken in the moment. All photos are taken in-app when the notification strikes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qol05_0fNGJvMB00
Jen Adams

As a result, you are contributing to a feed of "authentic" photos taken in real time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nbpEA_0fNGJvMB00
Jen Adams

BeReal is honestly very similar to Snapchat, since the photos you post are only available to be viewed by your friends for a day...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07iJfa_0fNGJvMB00
Jen Adams

...and then they are archived into your "memories," which only you can view. It starts to become a daily photo journal you can look back on!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cVHg2_0fNGJvMB00

So if you're a pretty private person who doesn't like to leave a digital footprint, this app is great since you need to be friends with someone to see their posts, and even then you will only be able to see what they have posted for the day.

Jen Adams

However, if you're looking for more of a global audience to see your posts, there's a "discovery" section, where users who choose to opt in can post their photos. In this section, you're able to see random people's posts, and it's honestly pretty interesting to see what people from around the world are up to. Here's a little peek at what my discovery section looks like:

Looks like someone in France is about to eat some lunch:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rMKFT_0fNGJvMB00
Jen Adams

While another person in Russia is hitting the gym:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PoZNe_0fNGJvMB00
Jen Adams

Someone else in Hungary seems to be taking their dogs for a walk:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cXXfj_0fNGJvMB00
Jen Adams

And another person is going for a drive near a full field of flowers:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e2qNq_0fNGJvMB00
Jen Adams

I don't know about you, but I'm pretty nosy, so it's fun to scroll and see what people are up to.

Overall, I think BeReal lives up to its name — the photos do feel real and personal, almost like you're scrolling through your finsta . It's definitely refreshing to have an app that doesn't allow you to edit your pics, and I love seeing that other people are also doing normal, mundane things like me.

Are you on BeReal? Let me know in the comments!

