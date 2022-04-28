Scott Disick Was Supposed To Make A Joke About Dating Younger Women On "SNL," But He Backed Out Because Kourtney Kardashian Disapproved

Related
Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Excluding Mason Disick From Their Family Photos Has Sparked An Important Conversation About Respecting Children’s Boundaries
On Dec. 14, 2009, Kourtney Kardashian gave birth to her first child in front of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians film crew. Her sister, Khloé Kardashian, held her leg as her son made his entrance into the world, and Kourtney famously pulled the little boy out herself. Her...
Kim Kardashian Weighs In on Pete Davidson's Rumored BDE
Watch: Kim Kardashian GUSHES Over BF Pete Davidson on GMA. There's no denying that Pete Davidson has some sort of, um, allure. Just ask Kim Kardashian. The SKIMS mogul, 41, spoke about her relationship with the comedian, 28, during the April 12 episode of Dear Media's Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, sharing that she inexplicably felt drawn to Pete after the two had exchanged an onscreen kiss during a skit on Saturday Night Live in late October. When asked by host Amanda Hirsch if she sensed the "BDE that everyone talks about" following the smooch, Kim replied, "When we kissed, I was just like, 'Hmm!'"
Kim Kardashian Just Dropped A Major Bombshell About Her Divorce From Kanye—He Must Be So Mad She’s Saying This On TV!
It’s no secret that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have had a rocky split thus far, and with Kardashian now dating comedian Pete Davidson things have only gotten worse. Now, the 41-year-old reality star is speaking out about the chaos of the divorce and the drama of her new relationship in a trailer for her upcoming interview with Robin Roberts, and Kardashian is not holding back.
Ryan Seacrest's Deposition Reveals Shocking Confessions About Blac Chyna's Reality Show — Details
Ryan Seacrest is weighing in on the ongoing court battle between the Kardashian-Jenner family and Blac Chyna.According to a new report from Radar, the TV producer made some bombshell claims in his deposition, which the famous family is trying to get blocked from the jury. As reported by the outlet, Seacrest — who is scheduled to take the stand in the trial — shockingly revealed in his deposition that he wanted Chyna's show with Rob Kardashian, Rob & Chyna, to move forward, despite the Kardashian-Jenner squad's claim that there was fear over Rob's safety as a result of the exes'...
Amber Heard admitted the poop in her shared bed with Johnny Depp was 'a horrible practical joke,' a security guard testified
Johnny Depp testified earlier in the trial that Amber Heard blamed the poop on her small teacup Yorkies.
Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign
Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
Pete Davidson's Inner Circle Believes If He Appears On 'The Kardashians,' It'll 'Kill' His Relationship With Kim Kardashian
Pete Davidson's friends believe if he appears on 'The Kardashians,' it'll 'kill' his relationship with Kim Kardashian.
Kim Kardashian Matches Kids in Family Pic Days After Kanye West Says They’re in ‘Danger’ When He Isn’t Home
Spring with her sweeties! Kim Kardashian and her four children adorably twinned in Easter-patterned pajamas in a new family photo. “Easter with my bbs,” the KKW Beauty creator, 41, captioned a Monday, April 25, Instagram slideshow with North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2. In the social media upload, the reality star wore […]
Suri Cruise grabs ice cream in New York City while wearing baggy jeans
Suri Cruise chose a causal outfit to stroll around the Big Apple. The daughter of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise grabbed some ice cream in SoHo, New York, while wearing a gray hoodie with bold pink details. The 15-year-old paired the zippered top with baggy jeans, minimal...
Khloe Kardashian Reveals The ‘Hard’ Way She Learned About Tristan Thompson’s Paternity Scandal
In a new interview with USA Today ahead of her family’s latest reality series The Kardashians on Hulu, Khloe Kardashian reflected on how she was “immune” to filming at this point, but perhaps not immune to the heartache she’s been through as of late. When asked about the most difficult moment to film for the show, Khloe admitted it was the morning she received the call from her sister Kim Kardashian about her ex and father to daughter True, 4, Tristan Thompson, and his latest scandal fathering a child with another woman.
Kourtney Kardashian's kids left 'upset' over Travis engagement snub
A snippet of the next episode of The Kardashians shows Scott Disick’s disappointment at Kourtney Kardashian for leaving him their kids out at her proposal party with Travis Barker. The whole world knows about Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian’s engagement, including their 2 am ‘rehearsal’ wedding in Las Vegas....
'The Kardashians': Kim Kardashian Says Kanye West Offered to be Her Full-Time Stylist
Now that the Kardashians are back and better than ever, the family isn't shying away from the drama or the awkward moments. In the second episode of the new Hulu reality series, The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian is still preparing for her Saturday Night Live debut, while remaining chummy with her ex, Kanye West.
Kourtney Revealed the ‘Dealbreaker’ Behind Her Split With Scott—Here’s Why They Really Broke Up
Click here to read the full article. It’s been years since their split, but fans still continue to wonder why Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s breakup happened the way it did. While there wasn’t just one reason behind Kourtney and Scott’s split, there was one major “dealbreaker” that the former couple simply couldn’t overcome. Kourtney, the oldest of the Kardashian sisters, first met Scott in 2006—a year before Keeping of the Kardashians aired on television for the very first time. The pair quickly started dating, and over the years, fans of KUWTK got to know Scott as Kourtney’s snappy, outspoken boyfriend. Their relationship...
Hoda Kotb pens emotional tribute on Today following the death of a beloved co-host
The Today Show stars, including Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie, and Craig Melvin, are reeling from the death of a beloved fellow Today host, one whose hiring onto the show made history at NBC studios. The co-hosts took a moment out of Monday morning's show to honor the legacy of Jim...
Scott Disick Spotted Smiling With Kim Kardashian’s Former Pal Larsa Pippen In Miami: Photos
Larsa Pippen has already made it clear she’s moving on from the falling out with her former BFF Kim Kardashian. Now the Real Housewives of Miami star is proving it by paling around with one of their own: Scott Disick. Larsa and Scott were spotted chatting at the Setai Hotel in Miami on Wednesday (April 20). The pair looked to be enjoying each other’s company as they were all smiles while lounging poolside. Check out the fun photos here.
This Man Stormed Out Of His Gender Reveal Party After Finding Out He Was Having Another Daughter
Gender reveals have firmly become part of the 21st-century parenting journey. While once you had simply to decide whether to wait until your due date to know the sex of your baby, now you have the option of whether to shower your nearest and dearest with pink or blue fireworks, balloons, confetti, or cake to announce the big boy or girl baby news.
Coi Leray Claps Back At Tami Roman Over 50 Cent Drama: "Mind Your Business"
It seems Coi Leray is getting fed up with the drama. She and her father, Benzino, have not seen eye to eye for quite some time, and despite numerous attempts to mend their relationship, they keep ending up back at square one. Yesterday, 50 Cent, whose been feuding with Benzino...
Justin Bieber new dad? Fans in frenzy after singer posts pic cradling tiny newborn
Is Justin Bieber a new dad? Fans were thrown into a mad frenzy, on Wednesday, April 28, after the Sorry singer - who has expressed in the past a desire to be a father - posted a series of pictures cradling a tiny newborn baby. The Love Yourself singer, married...
Kim Kardashian Resented Filming ‘KUWTK’ With Blac Chyna After She ‘Beat Rob With A Metal Rod’
Kim Kardashian, 41, talked about her negative feelings toward Blac Chyna after the model allegedly “beat” her brother Rob Kardashian “with a metal rod” during their previous tumultuous relationship, while speaking in a Los Angeles court on Tuesday for Chyna’s defamation trial against her family. The reality star mentioned the alleged abuse when reportedly talking about Rob’s now ex-girlfriend being offered $370,000 by the E! Network to appear on her family series, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, after season one of Rob & Chyna, her own show with Rob, ended. An email that Kim wrote about her disapproval of the offer was shown during her time on the stand, and in it, she was complaining that the network didn’t approach her family before making the offer to Chyna.
Pete Davidson drives the Moke car Kris Jenner got Kim Kardashian for Christmas
Pete Davidson is reaping the benefits of dating a Kardashian. The “Saturday Night Live” star was caught driving Kim Kardashian’s custom Moke electric car that Kris Jenner gifted her for Christmas. Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian’s ex and father to her three children, posted a video to his Instagram Story Sunday of Davidson, 28, getting into the pink vehicle as they joked that the comedian was a pizza delivery driver. “Good to see you. Thanks for dropping the pizza off,” Disick, 38, said to Davidson, who replied, “Oh, anytime. Hey, have a good night, all right?” The former “Flip It Like Disick” star then shouted,...
