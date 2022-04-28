ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Scott Disick Was Supposed To Make A Joke About Dating Younger Women On "SNL," But He Backed Out Because Kourtney Kardashian Disapproved

By Emily Mae Czachor
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MWCdO_0fNGJWU800

Kim Kardashian 's Saturday Night Live debut was a major highlight of the show's current season and saw her cracking jokes with and about many of her famous family members. As it turns out, Scott Disick was supposed to appear in the episode too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mHP07_0fNGJWU800
Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic for ABA via Getty Images, Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Scott ended up watching the SNL taping from the audience. But as he revealed during a conversation with Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner on The Kardashians this week, that wasn't the original plan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mx86d_0fNGJWU800
Mega / GC Images via Getty Images

Scott was asked to appear in a skit that poked fun at his habit of dating younger women — like Sofia Richie, Amelia Hamlin, and now Rebecca Donaldson — since he and Kourtney Kardashian ended their relationship in 2015.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QT7ch_0fNGJWU800
Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for ABA via Getty Images

"Basically, I say to her, 'You know, the reason I date young girls is because I'm trying to add them all up so they're your age,'" said Scott, explaining the premise of a sketch where he was meant to address his ex. Kourtney "wasn't feeling it," though, so he decided not to go through with the appearance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SorkR_0fNGJWU800
Hulu

"I talked to Kourtney about it, and she wasn't feeling it," Scott shared, before adding, "If me and Kourtney were married, sure I'd make fun of her on TV, but not, like, separated. It's just not in good taste."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ylko8_0fNGJWU800

"That was my gut [instinct], and I called her and talked to her about it," he continued. "Initially, I just wanted to come and support Kim and watch. That was it. So I'm good with that."

Axelle / FilmMagic via Getty Images

Kourtney, who's heading into her engagement with Travis Barker in The Kardashians ' latest episode, was also asked to appear in a pre-taped SNL sketch. She turned down the offer because Scott received an invite first.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=401VGj_0fNGJWU800

"I would love to come and do a skit with you more than anything," she told Kim in another scene filmed ahead of the SNL taping. "I just feel like for my life where it's at now, to come, and just come with Scott to New York, it just doesn't make sense."

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic via Getty Images

I can't help but wonder how these abandoned sketches might have played out with Scott and Kourtney, but it also sounds like everything worked out for the best.

Comments / 0

Related
buzzfeednews.com

Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Excluding Mason Disick From Their Family Photos Has Sparked An Important Conversation About Respecting Children’s Boundaries

On Dec. 14, 2009, Kourtney Kardashian gave birth to her first child in front of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians film crew. Her sister, Khloé Kardashian, held her leg as her son made his entrance into the world, and Kourtney famously pulled the little boy out herself. Her...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
E! News

Kim Kardashian Weighs In on Pete Davidson's Rumored BDE

Watch: Kim Kardashian GUSHES Over BF Pete Davidson on GMA. There's no denying that Pete Davidson has some sort of, um, allure. Just ask Kim Kardashian. The SKIMS mogul, 41, spoke about her relationship with the comedian, 28, during the April 12 episode of Dear Media's Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, sharing that she inexplicably felt drawn to Pete after the two had exchanged an onscreen kiss during a skit on Saturday Night Live in late October. When asked by host Amanda Hirsch if she sensed the "BDE that everyone talks about" following the smooch, Kim replied, "When we kissed, I was just like, 'Hmm!'"
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Kim Kardashian Just Dropped A Major Bombshell About Her Divorce From Kanye—He Must Be So Mad She’s Saying This On TV!

It’s no secret that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have had a rocky split thus far, and with Kardashian now dating comedian Pete Davidson things have only gotten worse. Now, the 41-year-old reality star is speaking out about the chaos of the divorce and the drama of her new relationship in a trailer for her upcoming interview with Robin Roberts, and Kardashian is not holding back.
RELATIONSHIPS
OK! Magazine

Ryan Seacrest's Deposition Reveals Shocking Confessions About Blac Chyna's Reality Show — Details

Ryan Seacrest is weighing in on the ongoing court battle between the Kardashian-Jenner family and Blac Chyna.According to a new report from Radar, the TV producer made some bombshell claims in his deposition, which the famous family is trying to get blocked from the jury. As reported by the outlet, Seacrest — who is scheduled to take the stand in the trial — shockingly revealed in his deposition that he wanted Chyna's show with Rob Kardashian, Rob & Chyna, to move forward, despite the Kardashian-Jenner squad's claim that there was fear over Rob's safety as a result of the exes'...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kris Jenner
Person
Sofia Richie
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Scott Disick
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Kim Kardashian Matches Kids in Family Pic Days After Kanye West Says They’re in ‘Danger’ When He Isn’t Home

Spring with her sweeties! Kim Kardashian and her four children adorably twinned in Easter-patterned pajamas in a new family photo. “Easter with my bbs,” the KKW Beauty creator, 41, captioned a Monday, April 25, Instagram slideshow with North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2. In the social media upload, the reality star wore […]
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family#Aba#Nbc Nbcu Photo Bank#Getty Images Scott#Snl#Mega Gc
HollywoodLife

Khloe Kardashian Reveals The ‘Hard’ Way She Learned About Tristan Thompson’s Paternity Scandal

In a new interview with USA Today ahead of her family’s latest reality series The Kardashians on Hulu, Khloe Kardashian reflected on how she was “immune” to filming at this point, but perhaps not immune to the heartache she’s been through as of late. When asked about the most difficult moment to film for the show, Khloe admitted it was the morning she received the call from her sister Kim Kardashian about her ex and father to daughter True, 4, Tristan Thompson, and his latest scandal fathering a child with another woman.
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

Kourtney Kardashian's kids left 'upset' over Travis engagement snub

A snippet of the next episode of The Kardashians shows Scott Disick’s disappointment at Kourtney Kardashian for leaving him their kids out at her proposal party with Travis Barker. The whole world knows about Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian’s engagement, including their 2 am ‘rehearsal’ wedding in Las Vegas....
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
StyleCaster

Kourtney Revealed the ‘Dealbreaker’ Behind Her Split With Scott—Here’s Why They Really Broke Up

Click here to read the full article. It’s been years since their split, but fans still continue to wonder why Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s breakup happened the way it did. While there wasn’t just one reason behind Kourtney and Scott’s split, there was one major “dealbreaker” that the former couple simply couldn’t overcome. Kourtney, the oldest of the Kardashian sisters, first met Scott in 2006—a year before Keeping of the Kardashians aired on television for the very first time. The pair quickly started dating, and over the years, fans of KUWTK got to know Scott as Kourtney’s snappy, outspoken boyfriend. Their relationship...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Scott Disick Spotted Smiling With Kim Kardashian’s Former Pal Larsa Pippen In Miami: Photos

Larsa Pippen has already made it clear she’s moving on from the falling out with her former BFF Kim Kardashian. Now the Real Housewives of Miami star is proving it by paling around with one of their own: Scott Disick. Larsa and Scott were spotted chatting at the Setai Hotel in Miami on Wednesday (April 20). The pair looked to be enjoying each other’s company as they were all smiles while lounging poolside. Check out the fun photos here.
MIAMI, FL
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Resented Filming ‘KUWTK’ With Blac Chyna After She ‘Beat Rob With A Metal Rod’

Kim Kardashian, 41, talked about her negative feelings toward Blac Chyna after the model allegedly “beat” her brother Rob Kardashian “with a metal rod” during their previous tumultuous relationship, while speaking in a Los Angeles court on Tuesday for Chyna’s defamation trial against her family. The reality star mentioned the alleged abuse when reportedly talking about Rob’s now ex-girlfriend being offered $370,000 by the E! Network to appear on her family series, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, after season one of Rob & Chyna, her own show with Rob, ended. An email that Kim wrote about her disapproval of the offer was shown during her time on the stand, and in it, she was complaining that the network didn’t approach her family before making the offer to Chyna.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Pete Davidson drives the Moke car Kris Jenner got Kim Kardashian for Christmas

Pete Davidson is reaping the benefits of dating a Kardashian. The “Saturday Night Live” star was caught driving Kim Kardashian’s custom Moke electric car that Kris Jenner gifted her for Christmas. Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian’s ex and father to her three children, posted a video to his Instagram Story Sunday of Davidson, 28, getting into the pink vehicle as they joked that the comedian was a pizza delivery driver. “Good to see you. Thanks for dropping the pizza off,” Disick, 38, said to Davidson, who replied, “Oh, anytime. Hey, have a good night, all right?” The former “Flip It Like Disick” star then shouted,...
CELEBRITIES
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
511K+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy