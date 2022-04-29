ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

1 of suspects in San Jose baby kidnapping not facing charges, police say

By Amy Hollyfield
ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y52VV_0fNGBwxE00

San Jose police announced on Thursday that one of the three suspects arrested in the kidnapping of a 3-month-old baby has been released from custody.

Officials say Baldomeo Sandoval, 37, will not be facing charges in the abduction of Brandon Cuellar.

"Details regarding Sandoval's involvement with this case have come to light and he will not be facing charges at this time," tweeted SJPD.

The two other suspects, 28-year-old Jose Roman Portillo and 43-year-old Yesenia Guadalupe Ramirez, appeared in court on Thursday. They were arraigned and charged with kidnapping and related felonies. Both were booked into jail without bail.

Also in court was the mother of that three-month-old who spoke with reporters outside of the courthouse.

In Spanish, she spoke about how excited they are as a family and as parents to have their son back home safe and healthy.

VIDEO: Baby Brandon's mother speaks out about abduction, reuniting with 3-month-old son

Baby Brandon Cuellar's mother is speaking out after her 3-month-old was abducted by suspects who have been "obsessed" with him.

She sat in the courtroom as the two suspects went before a judge.

To reporters outside of the courthouse, the mother said that it was difficult seeing the people who took her baby but she has faith that God and the law will do their job.

Cuellar was reported missing on Monday and found 20 hours later just over six miles away from his home.

Ramirez, who was believed to have a "relationship" with the family, played a crucial role in the abduction, according to the investigation.

RELATED: Suspect met 3-month-old's grandma through church, became 'obsessed' with him, family says

San Jose police have identified the three suspects arrested in the kidnapping of 3-month-old Brandon Cuellar.

According to family members, Ramirez formed a relationship with baby Brandon's grandma through church and quickly became "obsessed" with the 3-month-old.

"I know many of us have grown up seeing children's pictures on the back of milk cartons - the children missing and never recovered. And we were very concerned that something like that might happen in this case."

Santa Clara County District Attorney District Attorney Jeff Rosen told reporters, most child abduction cases handled by his office come from custody disputes between parents.

"This one did not," he said. "This is more unusual and more frightening."

The DA says a search warrant, served on Ramirez's home found things like baby formula and diapers.

Still, he says they're not sharing the motive behind what happened.

"The 'why' is not something that we're going to discuss," he said. "The 'why' will come out in this case at a preliminary hearing, we put our evidence forward to hold the suspects in custody and have a trial."

Rosen also addressed the third person who was initially arrested.

"The police arrested him a few days ago, along with Yesenia Ramirez and Jose Portillo. But the police then brought us the results of what they have found so far, and there might be other information that the police find and our investigators find, and based on what was brought to us, we charged the two individuals that we did," Rosen said. "I'm actually purposely not saying the name of the third man, because he hasn't been charged with a crime, and I don't want to damage his reputation in any way."

The two suspects are being held without bail at the request of the DA, they go back to court Friday afternoon at 1:30.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S6MoK_0fNGBwxE00

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Comments / 3

SanJo_Native408
2d ago

One reason why I can't turn to church look how much comes out of it and not in a good way Good feelings towards the family that got the baby boy back 💙

Reply(2)
2
Related
YourCentralValley.com

Baby girl’s death leads to father’s arrest, police say

TURLOCK, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officers have arrested a man accused of murdering his two-month-old daughter, according to the Turlock Police Department. On Wednesday, around 4:30 p.m. officers say they responded to a call from hospital staff, claiming they suspected child abuse as the cause of death. During their investigation detectives say they learned from hospital […]
TURLOCK, CA
KRON4 News

2 arrested in execution style killing

(BCN) – Two Hayward men have been charged with murder for allegedly killing another man execution style at a liquor store in unincorporated Alameda County early last month, sheriff’s officials said Wednesday. Juan Vera Jr. and Bryan Hernandez allegedly shot and killed Gustavo Tavera, a 32-year-old Hayward man, on the night of March 5 at […]
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
San Jose, CA
Crime & Safety
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Police#Fbi#Violent Crime#Sjpd Pio#Sjpd
The Independent

Mummified body found in wall identified as missing Oakland man

A man whose “mummified” remains were found behind a wall at Oakland’s Kaiser Convention Center last month has finally been identified.The Alameda County Coroner’s Bureau said the man whose body was found on 9 March by a construction worker was Joseph Edward Mejica, 42, of Oakland.Mejica was last seen alive on 22 August 2020 and according to Oakland’s Police Department was a known visitor to homeless camps in the city.A spokesperson for the coroner’s bureau told the San Francisco Chronicle on Monday that a cause of death for Mejica was still unknown, however. That is despite law enforcement not...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Kyleen Waltman, who lost both arms in pit bull attack, asks mum to hold her hand

A woman who lost both arms in a savage pit bull attack keeps asking her mum to hold her hand during recovery.While Kyleen Waltman, 38, is conscious and in "good spirits", she doesn’t fully comprehend the extent of her injuries, according to sister Amy Wynn."At times we don’t think she has gripped the fact she has lost her arms because she will ask our mama to hold her hand and mama says ‘I am’, and Kyleen will say, ‘OK’," Ms Wynn said in a GoFundMe update, which has raised more than $212,000 for medical expenses."It’s sad to see her like...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
allthatsinteresting.com

Carlina White Was Abducted As A Baby — Then Solved Her Own Kidnapping 23 Years Later

Carlina White was snatched from a Harlem hospital as an infant in 1987 and raised as “Nejdra Nance” by her kidnapper Annugetta Pettway, who claimed to be her mother. On Aug. 4, 1987, Joy White and Carl Tyson rushed their newborn daughter, Carlina White, to the hospital due to a fever. Little did these new parents know, however, that this night would be the last time they would see their child for the next 23 years.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Retrial to begin in Texas for man charged with killing 18

The retrial of a man charged with killing 18 older women in the Dallas area over a two-year span is set to begin Monday, after the first jury to hear a case against him deadlocked.Billy Chemirmir, 49, faces life in prison without parole if he's convicted of capital murder in the smothering of 81-year-old Lu Thi Harris. Prosecutors have said he followed the widow home from Walmart, killed her, and stole her jewelry and cash.Chemirmir faces capital murder charges in all 18 of the women's deaths — 13 in Dallas County and five in nearby Collin County. However, he's...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Nevada Mo. Police arrest man, “running through yards yelling that he was going to abduct children”

NEVADA, Mo. — In the early morning hours of Friday, April 22, Nevada Police were alerted to a residence in the 1100 block of N. Clay Street for a reported assault that had just occurred. Investigation revealed a male subject, later identified as Jason Omar Clark, 45, had unlawfully entered a home and attacked a 14-year-old female. According to a...
NEVADA, MO
ABC7 News Bay Area

ABC7 News Bay Area

San Francisco, CA
58K+
Followers
8K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from the Bay Area.

 https://abc7news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy