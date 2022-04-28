Rossford's Serving Our Soldiers Club hosting benefit for Flag City Honor Flight

Martha Fellman first discovered the idea for Rossford High School’s Serving Our Students club after attending an event held by a similar organization at Bowling Green State University.

Mrs. Fellman’s daughter was a part of the military-focused club at BGSU. After visiting her daughter’s club’s meetings, she brought the idea back to Rossford and founded the student group in 2008.

Serving as the club’s adviser, Mrs. Fellman is guiding the next generation of Rossford students to give back to veterans in their community.

“We have military families in our district and I actually have a club member that is in a military family,” Mrs. Fellman said. “So I feel like having kids who don't know anything about being in a military family, coming together with military families, just brings them to a common ground and they can understand more and appreciate the sacrifices.”

Serving Our Soldiers Club is holding a pancake breakfast event at 8 a.m. on Saturday in the Rossford Junior-Senior High School cafeteria to benefit Flag City Honor Flight. Based in Findlay, the nonprofit organization funds trips to Washington for local veterans.

The nonprofit has three flights scheduled for this year in June, September, and November.

“I think it's important because we want to give back to those who gave up so much,” junior Rossford student Ashley Clark said of partnering with a local veteran nonprofit. “And of course it being local, you have a special place in your heart for those people, and I think it's an amazing organization.”

All proceeds from the breakfast event will go toward the three flights run by Flag City Honor Flight, the organization’s president Bob Weinberg said.

In previous years, Flag City Honor Flight has scheduled two trips to Washington. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the flight has been grounded for two years. This year Flag City Honor Flight expanded to three trips.

“They're our future. They're our future honor flight people that are going to help the remaining or the next generation of veterans do the same thing," Mr. Weinberg said of the students working with the organization. "So it's very important to hand that down. The fact that they understand what honor flight is all about and have a passion to help. Yeah, that's what we need.”

Students involved with the club wanted to donate to Flag City Honor Flight because of their support for the organization’s mission: to help veterans have an opportunity to visit veteran memorials in Washington.

“I'd just probably say that since everything that they've done for us, I think it's a great way to give back to them,” Rossford junior Aliana Schaefer said. “And since they weren't doing it for a couple years, I think it's a great way to help get them going again.”

Mrs. Fellman’s father, a veteran of the Marines, participated in one of Flag City Honor Flight trips to Washington. Attending as her father’s guardian, she saw the impact visiting the memorials had on her father and other veterans.

“It was really more than I ever thought it would be,” Mrs. Fellman said. “It was incredible because seeing him get to see the memorials for the veterans and seeing the other veterans and their reactions to experiencing that trip...it was just incredible.”

Aliana Schaefer, Alexa Shaefer, Ashley Clark, and Maci Bihn all joined the organization as a way to support military members and veterans. The four junior Rossford students have been involved with the organization for two years.

Despite the four not having any family members in the military, they all believed it was important to help local military members and veterans.

“It's important to me to give back to them because they've sacrificed so much for our freedom,” Alexa Schaefer said.

Serving Our Soldiers has more than 30 students involved with the club. The student group hosts events throughout the year that benefit military families and send care packages to military members who are currently overseas.

The club has previously partnered with local veteran organizations for other events.

Through service projects, the Rossford students are able to immerse themselves in community service initiatives.

Tickets for Saturday’s Serving Our Soldiers pancake breakfast are $8 for adults, $6 for senior citizens, $5 for students, and $2 for kids under 5. The school is at 701 Superior St. in Rossford. The pancake breakfast concludes at 11 a.m. or until supplies run out.

All proceeds of the event will be donated to Flag City Honor Flight.