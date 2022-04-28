ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Formula E unveils 'gen 3' car for next season

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormula E has launched a new net carbon zero car set to compete in the 2022-2023 season. The electric series revealed the 'gen 3' in Monaco on Thursday, before the current season's E-Prix this weekend. It includes a top speed of 200mph, recyclable batteries and bodywork...

www.bbc.com

Motor1.com

Honda S2000 Turbocharged To 520 HP Goes Flat Out On Autobahn

One of the cars enthusiasts would love to see make a return is the Honda S2000. However, a new high-revving naturally aspirated engine is unlikely to happen what with increasingly stricter emissions regulations. It's one of the main reasons a 123-mile, US-spec Club Racer was recently sold at an auction for a whopping $200,000. This isn't a low-mileage example, nor is it NA anymore as it has been turbocharged to extract ludicrous amounts of power.
CARS
Architectural Digest

This Car Absolutely Stole the 2022 New York Auto Show

Genesis wowed us again at this year’s New York Auto Show, which opened to the public on April 15 at the Javits Center. Just as it did in 2017, the fast-growing luxury sub-brand from Korean industrial conglomerate Hyundai showed a stunning concept vehicle, one that helps the upstart automaker continue to define its unique and compelling design aesthetic.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hypebeast.com

Ferrari Unveils Drop-Top 296 GTS Hybrid V6 Hypercar

Ferrari‘s controversial — but admittedly much-needed in today’s world — hybrid V6-powered 296 GTB has officially been given a new sibling: the 296 GTS. Entering the hypercar market as the latest must-have drop-top model, the 296 GTS is largely the same as its hard-top brother, offering a three-liter twin-turbocharged V6 that’s mated to an electric motor powered by a 7.5-kilowatt-hour battery to produce 818 HP, 545 lb-ft of torque, and an electric-only range of roughly 15 miles.
CARS
Motorious

2015 McLaren P1 Is A Masterpiece With Only 281 Miles On The Clock

There’s plenty that’s super about this car. Few vehicles classify as exotics or supercars, and out of those very few are plug-in hybrids. Even though this McLaren P1 is now almost six years old, it’s an elite performance machine. The British automaker produced only 375 of these for the global market, 120 of those arriving in the United States, so you won’t see these paraded at every car show and auction. In other words, this is an exclusive supercar which will likely appreciate in value as time marches on.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
TheStreet

Ford Confirms an Important Decision That May Not Please Customers

The Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report CEO laid out the company's goals for Mustang Mach-E, the electric version of the classic pony car in a tweet late last year. "It’s hard to produce Mustang Mach-Es fast enough to meet the incredible demand, but we are sure going to try," Farley said in December. "So starting in 2022 we are increasing production and expect to reach 200,000+ units per year for North America & Europe by 2023. That's 3x our 2021 output."
BUSINESS
CarBuzz.com

Sleek Hyundai Ioniq 6 Ready For Its Big Debut

Admittedly, we quite liked the Hyundai Prophecy concept. It was low-slung, pretty, and simple. It also had a little bit of a Porsche vibe to it, which is no bad thing. Then the spy shots came along. The look of the production car, now called the Hyundai Ioniq 6, had totally changed.
CARS
MotorAuthority

Preview: 2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 debuts with F1-style turbo, over 400 hp

Mercedes-Benz has a redesigned 2022 C-Class on its way to showrooms across the country and once again the nameplate will offer performance models developed by Mercedes-Benz AMG. The first of the AMG-enhanced C-Class models to arrive is the new C 43 which is being introduced for the 2023 model year...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Sporty New Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Spied Back At The Nürburgring

By now, it's safe to say that Hyundai's N division has proved itself several times over. The tuning arm, which brought in Albert Biermann of BMW fame, has churned out some excellent cars, like the Veloster N. Back in July of last year, we predicted that the brand's tuning arm would soon be having a go at the Hyundai Ioniq 5.
CARS
Interesting Engineering

The world’s first airport for flying cars opens in the UK

The world's first urban airport that will allow 'flying taxis' to take off and land in the busy areas of cities has opened up in the U.K., World Economic Forum (WEF) reported. While engineers and designers are working on vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) aircraft to make them feasible for rapid urban transport, the U.K.-based startup Urban-Air Port Ltd (UAP) is working to demonstrate that the infrastructure needed to make these urban aerial transport centers an operational reality is not as complicated as it may seem. Last year, we reported that an eVTOL maker was also getting involved in building these airports to solve the infrastructure hurdle.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Robb Report

This New All-Electric Roadster Brings Retro Classic Looks to Zero-Emissions Cruising

Click here to read the full article. Even boutique carmakers are embracing electrification. German sports car specialists Wiesmann has returned from an eight-year hiatus with its first EV.  Dubbed Project Thunderball, the battery-powered roadster combines a mid-century sense of style with today’s technology. Like so many of its predecessors, Weissman’s latest open-top creation features a curvaceous and heavily British-inspired exterior. Elements of a classic sports car like the Jaguar XK120, MGA Twin Cam and AC Ace can be seen in everything from the two-seater’s faux fascia to its clamshell hood to its heavily sculpted fenders. This retro feel carries over to its...
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

2023 Land Rover Range Rover

What attracts global elites to the Range Rover isn't the SUV's legendary off-road capability, but rather its effortlessly elegant styling, its opulent cabin, and the A-list status that it’s developed over the years. The list of Range Rover owners even includes Her Majesty the Queen. One couldn't ask for a better brand ambassador. The 2023 model represents the most luxurious Range Rover yet. A trio of powertrain options—including a hybrid—deliver ample power; the brand's largest SUV comports itself through traffic regally, with a smooth ride and a hushed interior. Venturing off-road is certainly an option for Range Rover owners; all-wheel drive is standard and the air suspension can be raised to provide extra ground clearance—although we know that few will actually dare to subject this rolling art piece to such indignity. The Range Rover starts at over $100,000, which means it's more expensive than rivals such as the Cadillac Escalade, the Jeep Grand Wagoneer, and the Mercedes-Benz GLS-class. So be it. The Range’s reputation, presence, and royal endorsement all help justify its premium price tag.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Ford Confirms Second Electric Truck

Production of the all-electric Ford F-150 Lightning has begun, but company CEO Jim Farley said the automaker's already hard at work on another electric pickup. The tease came at the production commencement ceremony for the Lightning. Farley let the cat out of the bag, saying, "I wish we could bring...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

McLaren Announces Ex Ferrari Man As New CEO

McLaren today confirmed the appointment of Michael Leiters as its new Chief Executive Officer from 1 July 2022. This follows months of rumors about who would take over after Mike Flewitt announced his resignation in October 2021. Last week we named Leiters the most likely candidate, and now it has been confirmed.
BUSINESS
MotorAuthority

Coachbuilder prepares Land Rover Defender convertible

Land Rover is yet to introduce any body styles for its modern Defender apart from the regular two-box SUV, which currently comes in two-door Defender 90 and four-door Defender 110 guises and will soon include a stretched Defender 130. However, for buyers looking for something unique, a Dutch company specializing...
ECONOMY

