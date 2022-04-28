Workshops to Offer Home-Buying Advice
The Huntington Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring workshops two days next week to help prospective homebuyers learn more about the process.
Topics of the workshops include:
- Getting your credit ready
- How to get approved for a mortgage
- Loan programs and how to qualify
An expert panel from Safeguard Group, Cardinal Financial Mortgage and The Agency will lead the workshops on Wednesday and Thursday, from 6 to 8 p.m. Register at: www.huntingtonchamber.com/events
