Huntington, NY

Workshops to Offer Home-Buying Advice

By Pam Robinson
 2 days ago
The Huntington Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring workshops two days next week to help prospective homebuyers learn more about the process.

Topics of the workshops include:

  • Getting your credit ready
  • How to get approved for a mortgage
  • Loan programs and how to qualify

An expert panel from Safeguard Group, Cardinal Financial Mortgage and The Agency will lead the workshops on Wednesday and Thursday, from 6 to 8 p.m. Register at: www.huntingtonchamber.com/events

City
Huntington, NY
Huntington, NY
Huntington, NY
