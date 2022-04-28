ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Bidens show 'The Survivor' for Holocaust Remembrance Week

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HroWz_0fNFw0bh00
Jill Biden Film Screening This image released by HBO shows Ben Foster as concentration camp prisoner Harry Haft, left, and Billy Magnussen in a scene from "The Survivor." President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden were set to host their first official film screening at the White House on Thursday. The Bidens will show HBO’s “The Survivor,” in honor of Yom HaShoah and Holocaust Remembrance Week, in the White House movie theater on the ground floor of the East Wing. (Leo Pinter/HBO via AP) (Leo Pinter)

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden hosted their first official film screening at the White House on Thursday.

The Bidens showed HBO's "The Survivor," in honor of Yom HaShoah and Holocaust Remembrance Week, in the White House movie theater on the ground floor of the East Wing.

The film tells the story of boxer Harry Haft, who put the lives of fellow concentration camp prisoners at risk to save his own. The movie dramatizes Haft’s experience in Auschwitz, a central part of the Nazi death camp system.

An estimated 1.3 million people were deported to Auschwitz in German-occupied Poland and at least 1.1 million died, according to its museum and memorial website.

Director Barry Levinson, actor Ben Foster, who plays Haft, the film's producers and representatives of the American Jewish Community were invited to attend, the White House said.

HBO debuted “The Survivor” on Wednesday to mark Holocaust Remembrance Day. The film honors the 6 million Jews who died as part of Nazi Germany’s mass murder of European Jews.

The White House movie theater dates to President Franklin D. Roosevelt, who had a cloakroom in the East Wing converted into a theater, where he watched newsreels, including of World War II battles being fought in Europe and Asia.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
People

New Book Delves Into JFK's Charisma, Insatiable Affairs — and His Last Moments with Baby Son Patrick

The personal allure of John F. Kennedy — strong as a magnet — is, for many, what sets him apart in the history books. A charismatic orator, Kennedy's charm often masked his flaws (and fed his penchant for flirtation). But as a new book details, behind the appeal of the young senator-turned-president was a man who faced a steady stream of challenges before his assassination in 1963.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Apartment Therapy

Why Holocaust Descendants Fill Their Homes with Things That Are Hard to Look At

Every spring around Yom Hashoah — a day of remembrance for the estimated 6 million Jews murdered in the Holocaust — Israeli art entrepreneur Sarah Peguine turns to social media to share a photograph from her late grandfather’s childhood in Belgium that hangs prominently on her wall year-round. It’s a portrait of her grandfather with his parents and two sisters at his bar mitzvah — a celebration of his coming of age at 13, per Jewish tradition. And it’s the year before World War II began.
RELIGION
UPI News

Sirens bring Israel to a standstill to mark Holocaust Remembrance Day

April 28 (UPI) -- Israel marked Holocaust Remembrance Day on Thursday morning, with a 2-minute siren bringing the nation to a standstill. As soon as the siren stopped, an official wreath-laying ceremony was conducted honoring the 6 million Jews systematically killed by the Nazis during World War II. Israel's Knesset...
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Haft
Person
Ben Foster
Person
Jill Biden
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Barry Levinson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holocaust Survivor#Ap#Bidens#Hbo#Nazi#The White House#European Jews#The Associated Press
Indy100

Holocaust survivor, 98, ‘so touched’ to receive Hungarian national honour

One of the UK’s last living Auschwitz survivors has been presented with a national honour from Hungary at the country’s embassy in London.Lily Ebert, 98, was surrounded by her family as she was awarded the Knight’s Cross of the Hungarian Order of Merit on Tuesday for her work on educating people about the Holocaust – including being a founding member of the UK’s Holocaust Survivor Centre.The medal celebrated the life of Ms Ebert, who grew up in Hungary and spent four months at Auschwitz before her liberation by American soldiers in April 1945.“I am so honoured and touched to receive...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Poland
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
White House
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
94K+
Followers
105K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy