Akron, OH

Barberton man imprisoned for Akron shooting

By Editor
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 28-year-old Snyder Avenue man is going to prison for shooting his sister and another woman in Akron last year. Visiting Common Pleas Court Judge Janet Burnside sentenced Marcellars Miller to...

