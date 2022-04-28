ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biloxi, MS

Five Dead including suspect after standoff on the coast

By Rion Young
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFive dead, including suspect, after police standoff on the coast. The suspect in the murder of four people on the coast Wednesday is dead after a standoff with police. This all started...

Comments / 2

*Chateaux ♏*
2d ago

😔💔🛐⬆️Such A TRAGEDY 😔 My Condolences To The Family and Friends Of Mo and His Employees And To The City WorkerWeeping may endure for a Night.....Joy will Come in the Morning Again.... with the HELP Of the FatherI Leave These 🌸💮🏵🌹🌺🌻🌼🌷⚘️In Remembrance.....

4
WAFB

Suspect, victims identified in Biloxi hotel shooting, Gulfport stand-off

BILOXI/GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The five people dead in Wednesday’s shooting and stand-off have been identified by the Harrison County coroner. Coroner Brian Switzer identified the suspect in the case as 32-year-old Jeremy Alesunder Reynolds. Reynolds is believed to have killed three people at a Biloxi hotel Wednesday morning, leading to a four-hour standoff with Gulfport police.
GULFPORT, MS
