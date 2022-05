BIRMINGHAM -- Spain Park, Bob Jones and LAMP high schools each won state championships Friday as the AHSAA E-Sports Spring Championships held at the Magic City E-Plex Friday. The Patriots, coached by Aubree White, won the Rocket League state title for the fifth time since E-sports was introduced as an AHSAA sport in 2019. Grissom won the first Rocket League title in ’19 and Bob Jones has won every fall and spring championship conducted since. No competition was held in the spring of 2020.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO