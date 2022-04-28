UPDATE: Missing woman, Aubree Benner, has been located safe

A new trend in treasure hunting called magnet fishing has blown up over the past two years, evidenced by an explosion of YouTube channels covering the hobby. Magnet fishing is a pretty simple activity. Hobbyists attach high-powered magnets to strong ropes, drop them into waterways and see what they attract.
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Three Robeson County detention officers were arrested Wednesday and charged with aiding in an identity theft crime, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Jackie Hunt, 40, of Fairmont, Warren Phillips, 50, of Lumberton, and Tina Jones, 51, of Pembroke, were arrested and charged with felony conspiracy to identity theft, […]
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman was charged on Thursday in connection to a fatal shooting in Winston-Salem earlier this month, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. Tjwana Jean Baldwin, 41, of Winston-Salem, was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Arthur Little, 52, of Winston-Salem. She is currently being held at […]
CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh man was arrested Friday after he was found with a kilo of meth during a traffic stop along Interstate 40, officials said. The incident began as a traffic stop for a “motor vehicle violation” along I-40 near mile marker 355 in Sampson County, according to a news release from the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office.
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — An NC woman is facing a murder charge after allegedly running over and killing a man with her car, according to the Fayetteville Police Department. Police say that on April 24., Khaleeta George Gethers, 28, “deliberately” struck Jarod Perry, 20, with her car on the 3500-block of Boone Trail. Police say […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for the 17-year-old high school athlete and homecoming king fatally shot over the weekend. The private viewing for Quay Dickins will be held on April 29 in Florence. The viewing is by family invite-only. A Celebration of Life will be...
HIGH POINT, N.C. — A North Carolina woman is accused of attacking an employee at a restaurant, by stabbing the teenager while she was working. In a news release, High Point police said that Demetris Holeman went to a Jimmy John’s to complain about her order. Employees at the store told police that she was known to staff and had previously been asked to leave.
Today, police mentioned some parents that were cited for 'contributing to the delinquency of a minor.'. Novant Health doctor providing insight on hepatitis cases in children. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently issued an alert warning health care providers of multiple pediatric cases of hepatitis that may be causing liver inflammation.
Unidentified Suspect in Be-Lo Grocery Store MurdersNorth Carolina State Bureau of Investigation. The Be-Lo Grocery store was in the heart of Bertie County on Granville Street in Windsor, North Carolina. It was June 6, 1993, on a Sunday, and the store closed at 6:00 pm that day. Shortly after 6:00 pm, the four-member cleaning crew arrived to start their evening shift at the store. The cleaning crew members were Johnnie Rankins, Sylvester Welch, Jasper Hardy, and Thomas Hardy.
Tri-county investigation leads to multiple arrests. Crews pause work, re-open lanes on Wrightsville Beach bridge. ILM airport announces nonstop routes to New Haven, Orlando and Washington D.C. with Avelo Airlines. Updated: 1 hours ago. |. ILM airport announces nonstop routes to New Haven, Orlando and Washington D.C. with Avelo Airlines.
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Police are investigating an armed robbery Wednesday in Myrtle Beach, according to Master Cpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department. A person was walking through a parking lot in the 1800 block of Mr. Joe White Avenue at about 3 p.m. when another person displayed a weapon and […]
ELIZABETHTOWN — A 15-year-old juvenile turned himself in following a search after a shooting that took place in the area of Moultrie Lane and Peanut Plant Road on Wednesday. According to Bladen County Sheriff Jim McVicker, the teen turned himself in at about 6 p.m. Wednesday. “After speaking with...
Red Springs, N.C. — Robeson County deputies found a body in the backyard of a home on Monday. Homicide investigators, crime scene investigators and cold case investigators found a body that had been buried in a backyard in the 300 block of Lewis McNeil Road in Red Springs. They discovered the remains around 12:30 p.m.
