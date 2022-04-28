UPDATE: Missing woman, Aubree Benner, has been located safe

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A North Carolina woman is accused of attacking an employee at a restaurant, by stabbing the teenager while she was working. In a news release, High Point police said that Demetris Holeman went to a Jimmy John’s to complain about her order. Employees at the store told police that she was known to staff and had previously been asked to leave.

HIGH POINT, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO