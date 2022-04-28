ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Four-star S Braxton Myers reveals top schools, commitment date

By Patrick Conn
 2 days ago
The Auburn Tigers could be closing in on another four-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting cycle.

Braxton Myers of Coppell has revealed his top seven schools with Auburn firmly in the mix. Secondary coach Zac Etheridge could be one step closer to adding another playmaker on the back end for the 2023 team. Myers is currently listed as a four-star safety by 247Sports composite rankings.

He is also the No. 6 safety in the country and No. 20 player in the state of Texas. Along with Auburn, the Arkansas Razorbacks, LSU Tigers, and Ole Miss Rebels join his top seven schools from the SEC. The Cal Bears, Clemson Tigers, and USC Trojans round out the top seven.

Per this tweet from On3, Myers is set to announce his commitment on May 16. Provided that Myers opts to come to the Plains for the 2023 class, he would be the third commitment of Bryan Harsin’s class next season. They will just have to fight off the other six schools in the running.

Currently, Auburn is ranked No. 11 in the SEC and No. 45 overall according to the updated 2023 rankings.

