Drinking beer and spirits is linked to elevated levels of visceral fat—the harmful type of fat that is associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular disease, metabolic syndrome, and other health complications—whereas drinking wine shows no such association with levels of this harmful fat and may even be protective against it, depending on the type of wine consumed. In fact, we found that drinking red wine is linked to having lower levels of visceral fat. These are some of the key takeaways of a new study that my colleagues and I recently published in the Obesity Science & Practice journal.

