The Orioles not only own the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 Draft, but they also have the second-largest bonus pool in Draft history. Baltimore's top selection comes with an assigned value of $8,842,200, the second-highest since the bonus pool era began in 2012, trailing only the $9,015,000 worth of the Phillies' No. 1 overall choice in 2016. The Orioles' picks in each of the first 10 rounds, combined with competitive-balance choices at No. 33 (its own) and No. 67 (acquired from the Marlins earlier this month in a trade for Tanner Scott and Cole Sulser), add up to a combined value of $16,924,000. That amount trails only the Astros in '15, who had the two of the first five selections and a $17,289,200 pool.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO