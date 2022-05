Aneil Kovvali is the Harry A. Bigelow Teaching Fellow & Lecturer in Law at the University of Chicago Law School. This post is based on his recent paper, forthcoming in the Columbia Law Review. Related research from the Program on Corporate Governance includes The Illusory Promise of Stakeholder Governance (discussed on the Forum here) and Will Corporations Deliver Value to All Stakeholders? both by Lucian Bebchuk and Roberto Tallarita; and Stakeholder Capitalism in the Time of COVID, by Lucian Bebchuk, Kobi Kastiel, and Roberto Tallarita (discussed on the Forum here).

