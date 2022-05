The Los Angeles Dodgers are celebrating the 60th anniversary of Dodger Stadium this season with a host of new commemorative items on display throughout the ballpark. Among them include a bronze statue of Sandy Koufax that will be unveiled in the center field plaza on Saturday, June 18, prior to a game against the Cleveland Guardians. The sculpture will join a bronze statue of Jackie Robinson, which was unveiled on the left field reserve level in 2017 before being moved to the center field plaza as part of the Dodger Stadium renovations.

