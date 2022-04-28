ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Rural Montana jury convicts man of homicide in Winnett stabbing

By PAUL HAMBY phamby@billingsgazette.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Petroleum County jury has convicted a man of stabbing his neighbor to death in Winnett last July. The 12-person jury unanimously found Andrew John Smith, 29, guilty of deliberate homicide April 21 in the killing of Larry Patterson. The verdict followed a four-day trial, and marked the first homicide conviction...

