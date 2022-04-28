ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What La Niña means for your summer

By Alix Martichoux, Nexstar Media Wire
 2 days ago

(NEXSTAR) – La Niña has been with us all year, and it’s not showing any sign of leaving soon.

The climate pattern is favored to continue through the summer, according to an updated outlook released this week by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. There’s a 59% chance will stick around through August, and the odds are about even that it will continue past August into the fall (NOAA is giving it a 50-55% chance right now).

La Niña – and its opposite, El Niño – are characterized by the temperature of the Pacific Ocean. But they have major impacts on the weather we experience on land.

La Niña typically brings drier conditions to the southern half of the country and more precipitation to pockets of the northern half. Drought conditions often worsen, and that looks to be the case for most of the West this summer. The only exception is southern Arizona, which may see an active monsoon season .

When will La Niña end?

This summer, NOAA is also forecasting above-average rainfall for Florida and for the area surrounding the Ohio Valley, including Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Virginia, West Virginia, Pennsylvania and more (see maps below).

La Niña winters are usually warmer in the South and cooler in the Northern states. When it comes to the summer, NOAA is predicting a hot one for just about everyone. The three-month outlook shows warm weather for all states except the Great Lakes region.

The hottest temperatures are predicted out West, in Utah, Colorado, New Mexico and Arizona.

NOAA’s three-month outlook shows expected conditions for summer 2022 under La Niña. (NOAA)

La Niña also has an impact on hurricane season. It typically weakens storms originating in the Pacific, but leads to stronger hurricanes in the Atlantic.

Hurricane forecast predicts busy 2022 season, strong storms

Hurricane season doesn’t usually peak until late summer, but meteorologists are already predicting a busier-than-average year for 2022 . Colorado State University’s hurricane outlook calls for 19 named storms, nine of which they expect to be “major hurricanes.”

Hurricane season in the Atlantic starts June 1 and ends Nov. 30.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Fox News

Warm weather forecast across US

Spring is returning, as a general warming trend is expected across a large swath of the country heading into the weekend. Warm temperatures have shifted eastward, so areas in the 40s and 50s at the start of this week are ending in the 70s and 80s. By Saturday, nearly 60%...
SPRING, TX
The Weather Channel

'Ida' Officially Retired From Future Atlantic Hurricane Season Name Lists

Ida will not be used for future Atlantic tropical storms or hurricanes. Storms that are notoriously deadly and/or destructive have their names retired from future use. Three hurricanes in 2020 had their names retired. Ida was such a destructive and deadly hurricane that Ida will no longer be used to...
ENVIRONMENT
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
Daily Mail

Montana and North Dakota are hit by 'one-in-a-century' blizzard that has already dumped 47 INCHES of snow and closed I-94: Fears 20-foot tall snowdrifts will bury homes

Historic storms have pummeled parts of the U.S. with blizzards, record-breaking hail and tornadoes, causing widespread damage across the central and southern states. Montana and North Dakota were slammed by the spring snowstorm, which featured 60mph winds and whiteout conditions with up to 47 inches of snow. The winter storm...
ENVIRONMENT
Universe Today

Because of Extreme Drought, Lake Powell is Barely a Lake Anymore

The two largest reservoirs in the United States are now at their lowest levels since they were first created. After several decades of drought – with the past two years classified as intense drought in the US Southwest — both Lake Powell and Lake Mead are shrinking. Recent satellite images show just how dramatic the changes have been, due to the ongoing the climate crisis..
UTAH STATE
Gizmodo

Staggering Photos Show Lake Powell Nearly Dried Up

An area of Lake Powell seen on June 23, 2021 and March 27, 2022 in Big Water, Utah. Gif : Gizmodo ( Getty Images ) Lake Powell, the country’s second-largest reservoir and a key source of water and power for much of the West, is more parched than ever. Earlier this month, the lake dropped below 25% capacity, the federal government said, and has also lost 7% of its total potential capacity since 1963.
BIG WATER, UT
The Independent

Millions must cut water use in drought-stricken California

Southern California's gigantic water supplier took the unprecedented step Tuesday of requiring about 6 million people to cut their outdoor watering to one day a week as drought continues to plague the state.The board of the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California declared a water shortage emergency and required the cities and water agencies it supplies to implement the cutback on June 1 and enforce it or face hefty fines. “We don’t have enough water supplies right now to meet normal demand. The water is not there,” Metropolitan Water District spokesperson Rebecca Kimitch said. “This is unprecedented territory. We've...
POLITICS
KX News

Widespread rain possible through Saturday

Today: Increasing rain chances as temperatures stay cool and in the 40s. Northeasterly winds will increase to 15-30 MPH, gusting to 30 MPH. Tonight: Rain continues for much of central and eastern ND. Lows will fall to the 30s with increasing NW wind. A Wind Advisory goes into effect at 1 AM early Saturday morning […]
ENVIRONMENT
NBC Los Angeles

Spring Showers Are Coming to SoCal. Here's When and Where

A spring storm that drenched Northern California is expected to bring light showers late Thursday into early Friday in parts of Southern California. Most of the rain will fall overnight and wrap up by early Friday morning. Clouds will increase Thursday afternoon with spotty showers possible after sunset. More rain...
LOS ANGELES, CA
