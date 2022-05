With the 20th pick in the 2022 NFL draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers select Pitt QB Kenny Pickett. The Steelers needed to hit it down the fairway with their quarterback search ,and Mitch Trubisky wasn’t going to do it. Pickett is that solid double — the most pro-ready quarterback in this class, and a prospect with some upside. At his best, Pickett projects as the good version of Kirk Cousins. Is that the upside you want to bet on? Or, do you take a more developmental guy with better traits like Malik Willis? The Steelers, who are a quarterback away from doing something special in the postseason, went with the safer bet.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO