Leaving TJC with nothing but gratitude

"Relationships take work and commitment. If you're expecting to be perfect in the relationship that you are in, it will only bring frustration instead of happiness." We often have this idea that our partner needs to be perfect, and that is what makes them so special. What we don't realize is that this expectation will lead to a lot of resentment and unhappiness in the relationship. We want them to be perfect, but they are human beings and need human imperfections just as much as any other person.

11 DAYS AGO