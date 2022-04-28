ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Career Development & Advice

Leaving TJC with nothing but gratitude

By Chris Swann
thedrumbeat.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI keep thinking about the last time I’m ever going to walk through the doors of the newsroom, see the desk of the studio and the faces of the people I’ve worked with for over a year and I can safely say I am not ready for...

thedrumbeat.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
psychologytoday.com

Why It's Dangerous for Men to Ignore Their Emotions

Alexithymia is defined as "lacking words for emotions," and it's more common among men than women. Suppressing your feelings can lead to medical problems or relationship difficulties. Using certain techniques, it's possible to improve your ability to understand your own emotions, as well as those of others. If you're a...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photography#Design#Tjc
The Fordham Observer

Let’s Talk About Doubt in Relationships

POV: You’re in a healthy, happy relationship, but you don’t feel comfortable announcing to all of social media that you’ve found your forever soulmate. As someone who spends a fair amount of time on TikTok, I have seen too many videos of people showing off their relationships. What started as cute couple videos that gave me hope of one day finding a happy queer relationship for myself quickly turned into constant comparison and competition.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Career Development & Advice
Sachin

Opinion: Relationships are ruined when you expect your partners to be perfect.

"Relationships take work and commitment. If you're expecting to be perfect in the relationship that you are in, it will only bring frustration instead of happiness." We often have this idea that our partner needs to be perfect, and that is what makes them so special. What we don't realize is that this expectation will lead to a lot of resentment and unhappiness in the relationship. We want them to be perfect, but they are human beings and need human imperfections just as much as any other person.
Fatherly

How to Set Boundaries With the People in Your Life (And Not Be a Jerk About It)

Relationships are complicated. You might not feel like cleaning up after dinner or spending the weekend alone with your kids while your partner’s out of town, but healthy relationships typically involve a balance of giving and taking — even when the giving isn’t exactly what you want in the moment. That said, not all giving and taking is created equal. Some interactions violate needs that help support your well-being — which is why it’s so important to figure out how to set boundaries.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Atlantic

10 Practical Ways to Improve Happiness

“How to Build a Life” is a weekly column by Arthur Brooks, tackling questions of meaning and happiness. Click here to listen to his podcast series on all things happiness, How to Build a Happy Life. Here’s some very bad happiness advice based on very solid happiness research: Feel...
MENTAL HEALTH
Stacy Wynn

Narcissists Weaponize Compassion From Victims

Growing up I showed compassion and kindness to everyone that I met. Some of this stemmed from a belief that seems to be universal. Everyone has some good in them. Now, I certainly believe that we need to have compassion for other people and that most people do have good in them.
StyleCaster

Your Weekend Love Horoscope Says To Put On Your Detective Hat

Click here to read the full article. We made it to Friday, team (!) and now we get to focus on our weekend love horoscope for April 8 to 10. But buckle up, because it’s going to get a bit dicey. On Saturday, the Cancer moon opposes Pluto. We can all be easily manipulated during this transit. We are far more likely to want to (and succeed at) pushing each other’s buttons. There’s a looming sense of hopelessness that magnifies whatever we’re insecure about, so don’t be surprised if you act unusually jealous or overly sensitive. The moon aspects Jupiter and...
LIFESTYLE
SFGate

How Text-Only Relationships Can Help Solve the Male Friendship Crisis

I was out with a coworker named Davie one night, splitting nachos or something, when he referenced Adam, a friend I’d heard about more than a few times before. I usually equated the name with stories of Davie’s postgrad knockaround years, and while it was clear that they were no longer hanging out every weekend, I understood them to still be extremely close. So I was shocked when Davie casually revealed, for the very first time, that he hadn’t actually seen Adam in 15 years.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

8 Things Everyone Should Feel Happy About

The pandemic was bad enough, and, just as we’re coming out of it, Russia decides it wants to start what could become another world war. Nothing seems to work like it did pre-pandemic, yet everything seems to cost more. If that weren’t enough, Starbucks is regularly out of the...
HEALTH
Salon

The problem with positive psychology: When the pursuit of happiness turns toxic

In Homer's "Odyssey," Odysseus finds himself having to navigate a ship down a strait that sits between two sea monsters: Scylla, a six-headed carnivore perched on the cliffs who likes to snap up sailors in her jaws, and Charybdis, a whirlpool that can easily suck an entire boat and crew down to unsurvivable depths. Years of watching the evolution of positive psychology — in articles, books, and, most impactfully, social media posts — have left me wondering whether Americans are destined to approach happiness as a similarly precarious, if not entirely impossible, tightrope walk.
MENTAL HEALTH
The Independent

Countryfile host Helen Skelton says husband Richie Myler has ‘left the family home’ after birth of third child

Helen Skelton has revealed that she has separated from her husband, rugby player Richie Myler.The Countryfile host announced the news in an Instagram statement, writing that Myler has “left the family home”.Skelton’s announcement comes just four months after they welcomed their third child.“Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple,” she wrote. “He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co parent our small children.”Skelton, who married Myler in 2013, accompanied the post with two broken heart emojis.The pair have three childen together: Ernie, aged six, Louis, aged...
CELEBRITIES
Psych Centra

Have an Unhealthy Attachment to Your Partner? Healing Is Possible

The emotional bonds you form with other people are essential to your mental health. Healing from relationships that hurt you can make a difference. Attachment refers to the connections and relationships you hold with others. The quality of these bonds is often a result of the early relationships you had with your primary caregivers.
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy