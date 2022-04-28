One final 7-round NFL mock draft for the Denver Broncos
Draft day has finally arrived, which means it’s time for one final seven-round NFL mock draft for the Denver Broncos. This mock features a lot of changes from our previous version — be sure to check that one out as well!
Would you be happy with this draft class for the Broncos?
7-round Denver Broncos mock draft
Round 2, No. 64: OT Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan
Round 3, No. 75: OLB Myjai Sanders, Cincinnati
Round 3, No. 96: LB Leo Chenal, Wisconsin
Round 4, No. 115: CB Cam Taylor-Britt, Nebraska
Round 4, No. 116: DL Matthew Butler, Tennessee
Round 5, No. 152: TE Chigoziem Okonkwo, Maryland
Round 6, No. 206: CB Mykael Wright, Oregon
Round 7, No. 232: OLB Isaiah Thomas, Oklahoma
Round 7, No. 234: RB D’vonte Price, Florida International
