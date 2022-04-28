ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

One final 7-round NFL mock draft for the Denver Broncos

By Jon Heath
 2 days ago
Draft day has finally arrived, which means it’s time for one final seven-round NFL mock draft for the Denver Broncos. This mock features a lot of changes from our previous version — be sure to check that one out as well!

Would you be happy with this draft class for the Broncos?

(AP Photo/Al Goldis)
(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
(Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports)
(Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports)
(Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports)
(Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports)
(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)
(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
(Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

7-round Denver Broncos mock draft

Round 2, No. 64: OT Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan

Round 3, No. 75: OLB Myjai Sanders, Cincinnati

Round 3, No. 96: LB Leo Chenal, Wisconsin

Round 4, No. 115: CB Cam Taylor-Britt, Nebraska

Round 4, No. 116: DL Matthew Butler, Tennessee

Round 5, No. 152: TE Chigoziem Okonkwo, Maryland

Round 6, No. 206: CB Mykael Wright, Oregon

Round 7, No. 232: OLB Isaiah Thomas, Oklahoma

Round 7, No. 234: RB D’vonte Price, Florida International

