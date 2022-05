SUTTON, W.Va. — Braxton County fell behind by three runs early in Thursday’s Little Kanawha Conference matchup with Gilmer County at Holly Gray Park. The Eagles responded immediately with five runs in the home half of the second inning to go on top for good, and it set the tone for the remainder of the contest, which Braxton won 9-3 to stay perfect in LKC play.

