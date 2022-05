Warning for Will and Grundy Counties has expired…. ______________________________________________________________________. ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT FOR WEST CENTRAL WILL AND NORTHEASTERN GRUNDY COUNTIES... At 416 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Coal City, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near... Channahon and Minooka around 425 PM CDT. Elwood around 430 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Carbon Hill. This includes... Channahon State Park and William G Stratton State Park. Including the following interstates... I-55 between mile markers 234 and 248. I-80 between mile markers 114 and 119. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for northeastern Illinois. _____________________________________________________________________________

WILL COUNTY, IL ・ 12 HOURS AGO