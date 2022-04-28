The Release of Trevor Reed

My constituent Trevor Reed, a Texan and U.S. Marine Veteran, has been released from Russian prison after being held for an anguishing 985 days as a political pawn. Trevor’s parents, Paula and Joey Reed...
Governor Greg Abbott (R-TX) joined the Guy Benson Show to react to the breaking news that the body of a missing Texas National Guard soldier has been recovered after trying to save illegal migrants from drowning. Governor Abbott reacted to the news that the body of a missing Texas National...
A 60-year-old man who has been charged in the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol has been identified as the son of a fames American artist. Vincent Gillespie, who has been in a legal battle against his stepmother to gain control of paintings by his father, Gregory Gillespie, was arrested in February on charges relating to the Capitol riot.
EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Elise Stefanik, the House GOP conference chairwoman, is throwing her support behind a first-time Republican candidate who’s running to defeat longtime Democratic Sen. Patty Murray in Washington. Stefanik is backing Tiffany Smiley and will put the resources of her political action committee, Elevate PAC, into flipping the...
Rep. Tom McClintock, R-Calif., slammed DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on "America's Newsroom" Friday for the Biden administration's "deliberate" agenda to flood the nation with illegal immigrants from the southern border and argued the migrant crisis won't improve while the officials responsible for it remain in office. SEN. COTTON SLAMS BIDEN,...
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has a vision for the state, and toward that end, he sure does have a lot of ideas. He worked to get Texas declared a so-called Second Amendment sanctuary state. He’s started building his own border wall as part of theatric campaign to clamp down on migration. He jumped aboard the push to effectively ban abortion in the state.
AUSTIN, Texas — On Friday, Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, Speaker Dade Phelan, Senate Finance Committee Chair Joan Huffman, and House Appropriations Committee Chair Dr. Greg Bonnen approved the transfer of $495.3 million to continue Operation Lone Star and other operations at other state agencies. The funds...
WHARTON COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) - Teenager Dyree Williams says nothing makes him feel more like himself than his hair, which he has proudly worn in twists, braids and locks all his life -- it's part of his identity and a direct connection to his ancestors. But Williams' locks became an...
AUSTIN, Texas (TEXAS TRIBUNE) - At a time when more Texas teachers are leaving the classroom, the state’s licensing board is considering a new certification exam that could help better prepare new teachers — and perhaps help keep them longer in the job. On Friday, the 11-member State...
Orrin Hatch, the longtime Republican senator from Utah, died Saturday in Salt Lake City at the age of 88, the Orrin G. Hatch Foundation announced. Hatch, who retired in January 2019 at the end of his last term, served in the Senate for 42 years, making him the longest-serving Republican U.S. senator.
State Rep. John Bucy, a Democrat representing Cedar Park, is vowing to continue to push Medicaid expansion legislation at the Capitol, even after the Biden administration agreed to extend Texas' 1115 waiver.
AUSTIN, Texas — The office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is now asking the public for donations to help pay for charter buses transporting migrants to Washington, D.C. After the Biden administration announced its decision to end Title 42 expulsions, Gov. Abbott directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to charter buses to the nation's capital.
A Texas appeals court on Monday delayed the execution of Melissa Lucio amid growing doubts about whether she fatally beat her 2-year-old daughter in a case that has garnered the support of lawmakers, celebrities and even some jurors who sentenced her to death. The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals granted...
A Democratic congressman who has barely showed up to Capitol Hill is reportedly going to take off for bluer skies by joining the Hawaii gubernatorial race. Freshman Rep. Kaiali'i Kahele will launch a bid for the Hawaii governorship, Punchbowl News reported. Kahele only voted in person five times in January and voted by proxy the remainder of the time. He also reportedly continued to moonlight at his previous job as a commercial pilot for Hawaiian Airlines. He was spotted in Washington, D.C., for the first time since the beginning of the year Thursday.
A freshman congressman was spotted in Washington, D.C., for the first time since January on Tuesday after Congress returned from recess. Hawaii Rep. Kaiali'i Kahele, a Democrat, has voted in person five times this year and voted by proxy 120 times. Yet Kahele claims he is still doing his job as a member of Congress.
Baltimore, Maryland – The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland announced the comprehensive community outreach strategy that is part of the Project Safe Neighborhoods program (PSN). We are also announcing convictions in several federal cases involving firearms and fentanyl as examples of the enforcement prong of PSN. “The United States Attorney’s Office […]
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Texas Army National Guard Soldier Bishop Evans was laid to rest in Arlington Saturday afternoon. Evans died after trying to help two migrants who appeared to be drowning. At the funeral service Evans was promoted from Specialist to Sergeant and was presented the award of the Lone Star Medal of Valor for his sacrifice and bravery. A large crowd attended the funeral including Governor Greg Abbot. Everyone called Evans a hero. "He was a great person," Levi Womble said. "His time was cut too short." The 22-year-old died after trying to help two migrants who appeared to be drowning in the Rio Grande river near eagle pass. He was from Arlington and was a member the junior ROTC at Mansfield High School. After high school, Evans joined the Texas Army National Guard in 2019 and served in Kuwait and Iraq. He was most recently stationed at the U.S. Mexico border as part of Gov. Abbott's "Operation Lone Star."
