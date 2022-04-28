ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granbury, TX

The Release of Trevor Reed

By Authors
texasgopvote.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy constituent Trevor Reed, a Texan and U.S. Marine Veteran, has been released from Russian prison after being held for an anguishing 985 days as a political pawn. Trevor’s parents, Paula and Joey Reed...

www.texasgopvote.com

Comments / 1

Related
Fox News

Stefanik gets involved in Washington Senate race against Patty Murray

EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Elise Stefanik, the House GOP conference chairwoman, is throwing her support behind a first-time Republican candidate who’s running to defeat longtime Democratic Sen. Patty Murray in Washington. Stefanik is backing Tiffany Smiley and will put the resources of her political action committee, Elevate PAC, into flipping the...
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Granbury, TX
Granbury, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nsa#Texan#Marine Veteran#Russian#Nsc#Speha
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Melissa Lucio Execution Stayed by Texas Court of Appeals

A Texas appeals court on Monday delayed the execution of Melissa Lucio amid growing doubts about whether she fatally beat her 2-year-old daughter in a case that has garnered the support of lawmakers, celebrities and even some jurors who sentenced her to death. The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals granted...
TEXAS STATE
Washington Examiner

Absentee Hawaii Democratic House member leaving to run for governor: Report

A Democratic congressman who has barely showed up to Capitol Hill is reportedly going to take off for bluer skies by joining the Hawaii gubernatorial race. Freshman Rep. Kaiali'i Kahele will launch a bid for the Hawaii governorship, Punchbowl News reported. Kahele only voted in person five times in January and voted by proxy the remainder of the time. He also reportedly continued to moonlight at his previous job as a commercial pilot for Hawaiian Airlines. He was spotted in Washington, D.C., for the first time since the beginning of the year Thursday.
HAWAII STATE
Washington Examiner

Hawaii congressman spotted in DC for first time since January

A freshman congressman was spotted in Washington, D.C., for the first time since January on Tuesday after Congress returned from recess. Hawaii Rep. Kaiali'i Kahele, a Democrat, has voted in person five times this year and voted by proxy 120 times. Yet Kahele claims he is still doing his job as a member of Congress.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

United States Attorney’s Office for The District of Maryland Announces Comprehensive Community Outreach Approach

Baltimore, Maryland – The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland announced the comprehensive community outreach strategy that is part of the Project Safe Neighborhoods program (PSN).  We are also announcing convictions in several federal cases involving firearms and fentanyl as examples of the enforcement prong of PSN.  “The United States Attorney’s Office […] The post United States Attorney’s Office for The District of Maryland Announces Comprehensive Community Outreach Approach appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS DFW

Texas Army National Guardsman Bishop Evans laid to rest in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Texas Army National Guard Soldier Bishop Evans was laid to rest in Arlington Saturday afternoon. Evans died after trying to help two migrants who appeared to be drowning. At the funeral service Evans was promoted from Specialist to Sergeant and was presented the award of the Lone Star Medal of Valor for his sacrifice and bravery. A large crowd attended the funeral including Governor Greg Abbot. Everyone called Evans a hero. "He was a great person," Levi Womble said. "His time was cut too short." The 22-year-old died after trying to help two migrants who appeared to be drowning in the Rio Grande river near eagle pass. He was from Arlington and was a member the junior ROTC at Mansfield High School.   After high school, Evans joined the Texas Army National Guard in 2019 and served in Kuwait and Iraq. He was most recently stationed at the U.S. Mexico border as part of Gov. Abbott's "Operation Lone Star."    
ARLINGTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy