ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Latest 'Law & Order' episode mirrors real-life case of Crumbley parents charged in connection to Oxford High School shooting

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jxt0w_0fNCraDC00

(WWJ) - 'Law & Order' producers and writers appear to have taken inspiration straight from Michigan headlines as the newest episode will center around circumstances eerily similar to last year's Oxford school shooting.

The episode, named "Legacy," will focus on suspects in the shooting of a headmaster at a private school, an episode description states . As the main characters, Bernard and Cosgrove, work to break down the case, they have to decided who is more guilty, "the shooter or the enabler?'

"Knowing his son had emotional issues, he gave his son a weapon?" said Sam Waterston's character D.A. Jack McCoy in the promo for the episode.

The plot, as gathered by TV promos and episode summaries, appears to ask the question of whether the parent of the alleged shooter — who provided his son a gun — is just as guilty of the crime.

Over footage of disturbing drawings made by the teen involved in the shooting within the TV show, Waterston states, "I want to charge his father for murder."

"We need to send a message," Hugh Dancy's character, assistant district attorney Nathan Price, declared immediately after.

Text on the episode promo reads "ripped from the headlines," and for residents in Michigan, the case outlined in "Legacy" mirrors the circumstances surrounding alleged Oxford shooter and his parents, Jennifer and James Crumbley.

Both parents were arrested and charged with four counts each of involuntary manslaughter in connection to the Nov. 30 fatal shooting at Oxford High School that was allegedly carried out by their son, 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley.

Ten students and a teacher were shot before Crumbley surrendered to Oakland County sheriff's deputies; four students died as a result of their injuries.

It's alleged by prosecutors that James Crumbley bought the gun used in the slayings as an early Christmas present for his teenage son. Officials said the 9mm pistol was not kept locked up, and was readily accessible to the teen, who was allegedly told in a text by his mom not to get caught when searching on his phone for ammunition.

The drawings featured in the "Law & Order" promo appear to be exact copies of the sketches made by Ethan Crumbley. The disturbing sketches that were allegedly drawn prior to the deadly shooting were released to the public for the first time on Dec. 23, 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kKHHL_0fNCraDC00
Photo credit Courtesy of Oakland County Prosector Karen McDonald

Featured on a marked-up math worksheet are the phrases "My life is useless," "Blood everywhere," and "The thoughts won't stop, help me." There are also sketches of a gun, a bullet, and a person who appears to be shot and bleeding.

"Law & Order" is a long-running TV program on NBC that ran for two decades after it first aired in 1990. The show went on a 10 year hiatus before it was revived in February 2022 for a 21st season.

The Emmy Award winning program focuses on cases in the New York City area and “the police who investigate crime and the district attorneys who prosecute the offenders," according to TV Insider .

"Law & Order" is famous for ripping details from real-life cases and incorporating them into the fictionalized situations in many of its episodes.

The program has previously aired episodes similar to the death of Anna Nicole Smith, Michael Jackson's child sexual abuse accusations, and the high-profile murder of child beauty queen, JonBenet Ramsey.

"Legacy" will air at 8 p.m. Thursday evening on NBC.

Comments / 0

Related
Sand Hills Express

MS-13 gang leader sentenced to life in prison

▶ Watch Video: The history of MS-13, from El Salvador to the U.S. A leader of MS-13 has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted last year of multiple charges, including murder and conspiracy to commit murder, the Department of Justice announced Friday. MS-13, or La Mara Salvatrucha, is one of the largest gangs in the world and has been referred to by former Attorney General Bill Barr as “a death cult.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Jackson
Person
Anna Nicole Smith
Person
Sam Waterston
Person
Hugh Dancy
Person
Jonbenet Ramsey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#Child Molestation#Murder#Oxford High School
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy