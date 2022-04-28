ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, AL

Decatur police: 4-year-old child dead after drowning in swimming pool

By Derrick King, Josh Rayburn, Nicole Zedeck
WAAY-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 4-year-old child is dead after drowning in a swimming pool on Thursday, according...

www.waaytv.com

Comments / 0

Related
WAAY-TV

Decatur Police: Call about drunk driver leads to suspected drug dealer

The Decatur Police Department says a call about a drunk driver led officers to a drug dealer. Officers responded to a call about an intoxicated driver at the Phillips 66 gas station on Gordon Terry Parkway about 10 p.m. Wednesday. Police said they found Curtis Lee Pickett, 34, of Decatur...
DECATUR, AL
WAAY-TV

Decatur police identify victim, suspect in deadly Saturday morning shooting

The Decatur Police Department has released the name of the man killed in a Saturday morning shooting, which is now classified as a homicide. Charles Edward Baker Jr., 42, of Decatur was found shot about 4:30 a.m. Saturday in the 1,000 block of 5th Avenue SW. He was taken to Parkway Hospital and then transferred to Huntsville Hospital, where he died.
DECATUR, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Decatur, AL
Decatur, AL
Crime & Safety
Fox News

Florida authorities release bodycam footage from wedding with drug-laced food

New police bodycam footage has been released showing a chaotic scene at a couple’s wedding in Florida, where several guests at the reception fell ill from cannabis-laced food. Police released the new body cam footage, which shows officers questioning the newly-wed couple and catering staff members, after bride, Danya...
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drowning#Swimming Pool#Police#Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WAFF

Deadly dog attack in Franklin County

A detention officer at the Madison County Jail was arrested for smuggling drugs into the jail. Casey White and Vicki White have been missing since Friday morning. Police are investigating a double homicide that occurred Saturday in DeKalb County. Celebration of life picnic. Updated: Apr. 30, 2022 at 10:00 PM...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy