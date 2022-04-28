ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Expanded outside dining district coming to Downtown Pittsburgh

By Kdka News Staff
KDKA News Radio
KDKA News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fnhtq_0fNCr0iP00

The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership is outlining all of their plans to continue reacquainting people with the city.

They gave the details at their annual meeting today. PDP leaders say there will be more permanent outdoor dining enhancements along Penn Avenue and Sixth Street.

Mayor Ed Gainey today introduced a new public safety center in the cultural district that he hopes will become a community hub.

“It’s a safe space where people can get information about services and find welcoming downtown ambassadors, and we hope that it can become a community hub and a heart of our downtown.”

The new public safety center is replacing the police substation on Liberty Avenue.

Be sure to listen live and follow KDKA NewsRadio on Facebook and Twitter for the latest news and updates.

Comments / 0

Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh scraps plans for guaranteed basic income program

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey is scrapping plans to use American Rescue Plan funding for a guaranteed basic income pilot program in the city. Former Mayor Bill Peduto had proposed using $2.5 million in American Rescue Plan funding for a pilot program to offer $500 monthly payments to 200 low-income Pittsburgh residents and track how participants used the cash for two years.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pittsburgh, PA
Food & Drinks
Pittsburgh, PA
Lifestyle
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Restaurants
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Restaurants
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Pittsburgh#On Liberty#Mayor#Outdoor Dining#Food Drink#Pdp#Kdka Newsradio#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WPXI Pittsburgh

Allegheny Health Department fines a local Chipotle Mexican Grill after repeated safety violations

MONROEVILLE, Pa. — The Allegheny County Health Department (ACHD) has fined a local Chipotle Mexican Grill because of repeated safety violations. According to a Food and Safety Assessment Report from ACHD, the Chipotle at 4137 William Penn Highway was violating three different food safety assessment categories and two general sanitation categories.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Beaver County Times

Sheriff Sale: Beaver County

SHERIFF SALE Abstract of property taken in execution upon the writs shown as the properties of the severally named defendants, owners or reputed owners, and to be sold by the Sheriff of Beaver County. On June 1 2022 at 10:00 am, the Beaver County Sheriff Sales will be held by Bid4Assets online auction site. Conditions of Sale are available to view, on https://bid4assets.com/beavercountypasheriffsales Terms are twenty (20) percent of the bid price at time of Sale. The bidder is responsible to do a Lien search on the property. All property sold and in default will be resold at the next regular scheduled Sheriff Sale. Notice is hereby given that a schedule of distribution will be filed by the Sheriff, not later than thirty (30) days after the day of the sale, and that distribution will be made in accordance with the schedule unless exceptions are filed thereto within ten (10) days thereafter.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

This list is based on prior customer reviews. 5.Primanti Bros. Restaurant and Bar Strip District. Primanti Bros Strip District location, which opened in 1933 in Pittsburgh's historic Strip District, is your go-to for delectable handcrafted sandwiches piled high with house-made coleslaw and perfectly seasoned fresh-cut fries. Whatever you're hungry for, their extensive menu of delectable appetizers and drinks will satisfy you. With a Minute Maid Lemonade, you can enjoy the Pitts-burger or the PB Reuben.
PITTSBURGH, PA
KDKA News Radio

KDKA News Radio

Pittsburgh, PA
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from Pittsburgh.

 https://www.audacy.com/kdkaradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy