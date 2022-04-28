Expanded outside dining district coming to Downtown Pittsburgh

The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership is outlining all of their plans to continue reacquainting people with the city.

They gave the details at their annual meeting today. PDP leaders say there will be more permanent outdoor dining enhancements along Penn Avenue and Sixth Street.

Mayor Ed Gainey today introduced a new public safety center in the cultural district that he hopes will become a community hub.

“It’s a safe space where people can get information about services and find welcoming downtown ambassadors, and we hope that it can become a community hub and a heart of our downtown.”

The new public safety center is replacing the police substation on Liberty Avenue.

