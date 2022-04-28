ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

Grounded Co-Founders Danuelle & Mignon Share How Caring For Your Plants Aid In Great Mental Health [Exclusive Interview]

By Sammy Approved
92.7 The Block
92.7 The Block
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lTFzy_0fNCqDDE00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=252YlT_0fNCqDDE00

Source: Courtesy of Grounded / Grounded



A DC-based online plant shop set out on their biggest mission yet. Grounded hosted their first Earth Week to celebrate the business’ successful two year anniversary last week. We sat down with co-founders Danuelle Doswell and Mignon Hemsley to talk about their journey through entrepreneurship, the significance of staying
grounded and how plants have transformed their mental health for the better. View this post on Instagram

A post shared by GROUNDED (@groun.ded)

With Mental Health Awareness Month just a few days away, it’s important to highlight people and businesses helping sustain our mental health. Grounded was founded in 2020, a time that was rough for most of the world. The business was created through Doswell and Hemsley’s shared love of plants. It grew as a platform to help their consumers disconnect and decompress through the appreciation of plants in the spaces we occupy.

Their specially crafted selection of plants offers a plethora of benefits designed to elicit a sense of tranquility and mindfulness. From boosting creative energy and concentration to reducing stress and purifying the air, the influence of plants within a given environment has statistically been proven to be advantageous.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by GROUNDED (@groun.ded)

Their business has helped restore peace in many homes and offices across the nation.

“Sometimes, when the world around you seems a bit chaotic, the synergy between plants and humans are a natural progression in helping us to remain grounded,” a word from their website .

In our interview, we were able to learn more about how these Black women are creating a space for healing through botany. They pride themselves on not only providing a quality product but educating their consumers on how to care for it and themselves. The two co-founders have diverse creative and professional portfolios, which has aided in their successful two-year business.

Learn more about the founders:

Mignon Hemsley: Washingtonian native and co-founder of Grounded, Mignon Hemsley is best known for her background in graphic design, photography, creative direction, gardening and djing. With emphasis on creating aesthetically pleasing designs and images, she encompasses the bridge between minimalism and informational content. Using her skills learned through gardening she is Mignon is inspired daily by creating powerful imagery and developing a design language that can translate to the masses.

Danuelle Doswell: Danuelle Doswell is the co-founder of Grounded and an Alexandria, Virginia native. Doswell is a multifaceted creative whose background is rooted in the realms of branding, marketing, and public relations helping clients and companies across multiple industries successfully meet and exceed benchmarks through authenticity, ingenious storytelling, innovation, and pervasive research. Not confining herself to no ceilings or any limitations, her life mission is to make an impact and be of service to others and the world around her.

Be sure to support Grounded by purchasing a plant on their website and following their Instagram for more education on how to sustain your mental health while caring for your new plant babies. Watch our exclusive interview with Grounded co-founders Danuelle and Mignon. Congrats, ladies!

Comments / 0

Related
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
MedicalXpress

Designing interactive public displays for social interaction among nursing home residents

Positive peer relationship in nursing homes is an important component of residents' quality of life. However, social interaction between residents is often limited, and relationships difficult to build. In recent years, we have witnessed the widespread use of interactive public displays (IPDs), which attract people's attention and encourage mutual social engagement. For their Ph.D. research, Kai Kang used IPDs to encourage social interactions between residents in nursing homes.
NURSING HOMES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Futurity

Expert: Let’s invest in parents of young children

The United States should better support the parents of young children, argues professor Dana Suskind. Compared to similar countries, the US has the largest happiness gap between the 63 million parents and the child-free. This statistic is not shocking when you consider how other societies support parents with things like paid parental leave and high-quality childcare.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Phys.org

Do zoom meetings kill creativity?

Zoom meetings became the lifeblood of many workplaces during pandemic, but a new study points to a downside: They may limit employees' capacity for creative thinking. In experiments with workers in several countries, researchers found two broad phenomenon: Coworkers tended to be less adept at generating creative ideas when they communicated by video, versus in-person. But virtual meetings did not harm—and may have actually helped—their ability to zero in and make decisions.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plant#Photography#Instagram
Phys.org

Financial insecurity left hospitality workers more vulnerable to customer and management abuse during COVID

Hospitality workers felt less able to challenge and negotiate bad practice or unsafe working conditions during the coronavirus pandemic, a new study shows. Workers feeling less financially secure, particularly those on zero-hour contracts, said they couldn't raise concerns about health and safety with their bosses. These findings have been released...
INDUSTRY
Mesabi Tribune

Goal: ‘Create an oasis for mental health’

COOK — Seth Franz says he would like to “create an oasis for mental health” in the state. He envisions accessibility to a slew of mental health services for all Minnesotans, in which each individual receives care based on personal and cultural needs in a holistic, compassionate and non judgemental environment — and where each person feels comfortable and supported by clinicians who also come from varied backgrounds. That is...
COOK, MN
Watauga Democrat

Myths and Facts About the Home Healthcare Nursing Industry

(StatePoint) The last few years have put immense pressure on nurses to work longer, harder and with less staff. New research suggests that many nurses feel unseen, undervalued and unsupported, wondering if it’s worth it. In a recent survey from National Nurses United, 68% of the nurses who responded...
HEALTH SERVICES
Phys.org

Simple changes could deliver greener future for booming food delivery industry

The booming food delivery sector can contribute to net-zero carbon targets by making simple changes to ordering platforms, according to a new study. Researchers found that prompting consumers to think about their menu choices before they were "nudged" increased the effectiveness of the nudge by 30%. In an experimental setting,...
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Marketing
HIT Consultant

Femtech Startup Ruth Health Secures $2.4M to Transform Telehealth Approach to Pregnancy Care

– Femtech startup Ruth Health providing progressive telehealth and comprehensive care platform built for women by women announced it has raised $2.4M seed funding round led by Giant Ventures, with participation from Citylight VC, Cleo Capital Scout Fund, Crista Galli Ventures, Duro VC, Emmeline Ventures, Gaingels, Global Founders Capital, Pentas Ventures, SOMA Capital, Techstars, Torch Capital, YCombinator, and various strategic angels. This brings Ruth Health’s total funding to $3.1M.
EDUCATION
Fast Company

Mastering the art of disruption: 7 tips for success in a conservative industry

I’ve spent the last 20 years designing, building, and commercializing enterprise software products, so it’s safe to say I’ve made a career out of high-stakes problem-solving. In all that time, I’ve learned that even when you have the ideal scenario of a clear-cut problem, a winning solution, and a group of people who could really benefit, it’s still not an easy sell. And that’s when things are “simple.”
ECONOMY
Phys.org

Immersive VR: Empowering kids to survive in fire, flood and war

When you live in the driest State in the driest country in the world, bushfires are an unfortunate, and all-too-regular part of life. Learning how to survive such emergencies is important for all people, but especially for our youngest citizens. Now, a new virtual reality (VR) experience developed by the...
KIDS
beckershospitalreview.com

It’s time for health systems to adopt a concierge medicine service line strategy

Health news about the COVID‑19 pandemic is constantly in flux, highlighting the necessity of reliable, evidence-based health advice for consumers to make personal health decisions. Editor's Note: This article originally appeared on ECG's website. Having spent two years sifting through conflicting guidance from traditional media outlets and social media...
HEALTH SERVICES
Rejoice Denhere

Self Care Activities for Business Owners

One of the hardest parts of self care is finding time to give yourself the care that you need. Self care can feel like a luxury when you are busy and life gets in the way. If you can't quite find the time for a full meditation or yoga session, try these self care rituals for when you only have 30 minutes.
psychologytoday.com

What Makes a Medical Student Want to Work for Free?

The United States has the highest out-of-pocket healthcare costs in the world, per capita ($10,948). It's followed by Switzerland ($7,138), Norway ($6,748), and Germany ($6,730). When compared to the 2019 annual median income of $35,977, many people in the United States of America could be expected to pay almost a third (or more) of their income in out-of-pocket healthcare costs.
GERMANY
92.7 The Block

92.7 The Block

2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
569K+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte's source for Hip-Hop and R&B!

 https://927theblock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy