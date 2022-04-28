ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lorain County, OH

Truck carrying highly flammable material catches fire on Ohio turnpike, video shows

By Darcie Loreno, Nexstar Media Wire
 2 days ago
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – New video shows a massive fire that shut down a Turnpike in Ohio for hours overnight.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said two tractor-trailers became engulfed in flames following an incident in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 in Lorain County just after 8 p.m. on Wednesday night. When troopers got to the scene, one truck was on the left shoulder and another was on the right shoulder, and both were already on fire.

One of the trucks was carrying a highly flammable resin or glue, officials said.

Video from the Ohio Department of Transportation shows one of the engulfed trucks continuously bursting with flames later that night.

Video taken by WJW shows the damage left behind after the fires were extinguished. Earlier video shared by WJW also shows both trucks on fire, shortly after the incident.

The Turnpike reopened early Thursday morning, but the road was damaged by the fire. The left lanes on both the eastbound and westbound sides of I-80 remained closed.

There were no reported injuries. Crews are working to determine what caused the trucks to catch fire.

