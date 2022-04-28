ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Elon Musk tweets he’s buying Coca-Cola next to ‘put the cocaine back in’

By Nexstar Media Wire, Dylan Abad
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23TW6S_0fNCnyis00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tesla CEO Elon Musk jokingly tweeted Wednesday that his next business venture will be to purchase the popular soft drink manufacturer Coca-Cola to “put the cocaine back in” the drink.

“Next I’m buying Coca-Cola to put the cocaine back in,” Musk’s tweet said. Less than 24 hours later, the post surpassed half a million retweets and 3 million likes.

While the comment was more than likely satirical in nature, it does bear some historical truth.

In the late 1800s, cocaine was used as a primary ingredient for flavor in Coca-Cola, according to the DEA Museum. The amount of cocaine added to the drink slowly reduced over time until it was removed from the list of ingredients entirely in the early 1900s.

“Today the extract of the coca leaves, a de-cocainized version, is manufactured in the United States and used in the flavoring for Coca-Cola,” an excerpt on the DEA Museum’s website stated. “The crude cocaine that is left over is used by select pharmaceutical companies for medicines.”

Musk’s tongue-in-cheek comment came days after the billionaire reached an agreement to buy Twitter for roughly $44 billion.

Musk said in a joint statement with Twitter that he wants to make the service “better than ever.” He added that new features such as getting rid of automated “spam” accounts and making its algorithms open to the public could be on the horizon.

The outspoken Tesla CEO has said he wanted to own and privatize Twitter because he thinks it’s not living up to its potential as a platform for free speech.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

Related
MyArkLaMiss

“People trying to kill me”: Anonymous call places Monroe men in jail for drug and weapon charges

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, April 20, 2022, Ouachita Parish Sheriff deputies received an anonymous call about several individuals allegedly smoking and selling narcotics at the Parkview Apartments on the 1100 block of Richwood Road Number Two. As deputies arrived at the scene, they made contact with 33-year-old Rick Jerome Clark, 30-year-old Thomas Dewayne […]
MONROE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Indy100

Tucker Carlson appears to mislead Fox News viewers after claiming Elon Musk restored his Twitter account

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has insinuated that Elon Musk has restored his Twitter account after being suspended from the social media platform.On Monday, it was confirmed that controversial billionaire Musk has reached a deal to purchase Twitter for $44 billion – news that has delighted many right-wing figures.Following the back and forth negotiations, the deal is expected to go through later this year, when Musk will officially take control.Conservative figures have welcomed the deal because of Musk’s advocacy of free speech, with many seeing it as a turning point away from liberalism in media.On 23 March, Carlson was suspended...
BUSINESS
The Spun

Colin Kaepernick Is Trending Due To The Elon Musk News

Elon Musk has been the center of attention this week due to his $44 billion bid to purchase Twitter. The CEO of Tesla claims he purchased the social media platform so he can protect free speech. “By ‘free speech,’ I simply mean that which matches the law. I am against...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coca Cola#Soft Drinks#Spam#Wfla#Tesla#The Dea Museum
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Twitter
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

A timeline of Grimes and Elon Musk’s relationship as she says they’ve broken up - again

Grimes has shared an update on her relationship status with Elon Musk after revealing they welcomed their second child, a daughter named Exa Dark Sideræl Musk. The singer, 33, revealed in an interview with Vanity Fair on 10 March that the couple welcomed the newborn in December 2021 via surrogate.The news came as a shock to fans, who were under the impression that Grimes and Musk ended their three-year relationship in September 2021. But speaking to Vanity Fair, the “Oblivion” singer explained that the two have a fluid, inexplicable partnership.“There’s no real word for it,” Grimes, whose real name is...
CELEBRITIES
GOBankingRates

4 Ways Elon Musk Lives Frugally

Elon Musk is the richest person in the world with a net worth of $286.1 billion as of April 1, according to Forbes. But despite having more wealth than most people could even fathom, in many ways,...
ECONOMY
CNBC

Sen. Bernie Sanders: Billionaires like Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos are 'off taking joy rides on their rocket ships'

Jeff Bezos wants a moon landing, Elon Musk is planning a mission to Mars and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., doesn't appear to be impressed by any of it. On Wednesday, at a meeting of the U.S. Senate Committee on Budget, Sanders raised an issue that's been a regular part of his political platform for many years: wealth distribution. "Anyone who thinks we do not have an oligarchy right here in America is sorely mistaken," he said. "Today in America, multibillionaires like Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Richard Branson are off taking joy rides on their rocket ships to outer space."
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Jeff Bezos posts rare tweet advising Elon Musk on how to convert Twitter headquarters into a homeless shelter

Jeff Bezos posted a rare tweet advising fellow billionaire Elon Musk on how to convert Twitter’s headquarters into a homeless shelter. The Tesla CEO, who recently became Twitter’s largest shareholder with a 9.2 per cent stake, set up a poll on Saturday asking followers if the company’s San Francisco offices should be repurposed because, as “no one shows up anyways”.Mr Musk has since deleted the poll, but not before 90 per cent of respondents expressed support for the idea and Mr Bezos chimed in to suggest Twitter follow Amazon’s lead by combining the the office with a shelter system.“Or...
HOMELESS
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

38K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy