Philadelphia, PA

GIRLS BASKETBALL: PA All-State Selections Include 19 Honorees from the Philadelphia Catholic League, Inter-Ac League and Friends School League

By John Knebels
philadelphiasportsdigest.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA – The 2021-22 Pennsylvania Sports Writers All-State Girls' Basketball team was announced today. Of a whipping dozen Philadelphia Catholic League recipients, three took home Player of the Year awards in their respective classes. Also honored were three standouts from the Inter-Academic League and four from the Friends Schools League, including...

www.philadelphiasportsdigest.com

BETHLEHEM, PA
