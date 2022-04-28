GIRLS BASKETBALL: PA All-State Selections Include 19 Honorees from the Philadelphia Catholic League, Inter-Ac League and Friends School League
PHILADELPHIA – The 2021-22 Pennsylvania Sports Writers All-State Girls' Basketball team was announced today. Of a whipping dozen Philadelphia Catholic League recipients, three took home Player of the Year awards in their respective classes. Also honored were three standouts from the Inter-Academic League and four from the Friends Schools League, including...www.philadelphiasportsdigest.com
Comments / 0