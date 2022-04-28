LIVE: Las Vegas kicks off NFL Draft 2022 at noon

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas will officially welcome the NFL Draft 2022 Thursday at noon right in the center of the action.

Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Clark County Commissioner Jim Gibson, and Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority President/CEO Steve Hill will gather at the corner of Flamingo Road and Las Vegas Boulevard, or Draft Drive, as it is currently being called.

The gathering will take place at noon and 8newsnow.com will live stream it.

