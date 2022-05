REVERE (CBS) – If you have ever been to Revere Beach, you might have noticed what looks like a small Zakim Bridge. It’s known as the Markey Bridge and it’s a pedestrian walkway from the Blue Line Wonderland MBTA station to Revere Beach. But locals say there’s a problem. “The gap on the bridge is another accident waiting to happen,” one woman said. “I didn’t even see this,” another said. They are talking about a gap, more than three inches wide, that spans the entire width of the bridge and in some sections it’s more than two feet deep....

REVERE, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO