High school boy struck and killed by Amtrak train in Logan Square
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 17-year-old boy was killed by an Amtrak train Thursday morning as he was trespassing on a railroad embankment in the Logan Square neighborhood.
Amtrak and Chicago Fire Department officials said, around 9:30 a.m., a Hiawatha line train that had come from Milwaukee struck the boy in the 3900 block of West Armitage Avenue.
The Cook County Medical Examiner's office identified the boy as Wyatt Daniel Bodley-Reed, 17.
None of the 105 passengers on the Amtrak train, nor the crew members, were injured.
The train that struck the boy was halted and a Metra train brought the passengers back to Union Station. Two other Amtrak trains on the line were canceled as a result of the accident, but normal service was expected to resume Thursday afternoon.
The accident happened near Marine Leadership Academy, 1901 N. Hamlin Ave., but the boy who was died was not a student there. The school issued the following letter to families:
"Dear MLA Families,
"The safety of your children is always our top priority, and I am writing to inform you of a tragic incident impacting our community today. Earlier today, we received reports that there was an accident at the Metra station near our campus and a person was hit by a train. None of our students or staff were injured.
"Please know that we are taking this matter extremely seriously, and we have requested support for our community from the CPS Crisis Team. Members of our community may be aware of this incident. If your child voices any concerns or fears, please contact your child's teacher or another trusted adult at the school. We will be available to provide services to all students who need additional support."
