High school boy struck and killed by Amtrak train in Logan Square

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 17-year-old boy was killed by an Amtrak train Thursday morning as he was trespassing on a railroad embankment in the Logan Square neighborhood.

Amtrak and Chicago Fire Department officials said, around 9:30 a.m., a Hiawatha line train that had come from Milwaukee struck the boy in the 3900 block of West Armitage Avenue.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's office identified the boy as Wyatt Daniel Bodley-Reed, 17.

None of the 105 passengers on the Amtrak train, nor the crew members, were injured.

The train that struck the boy was halted and a Metra train brought the passengers back to Union Station. Two other Amtrak trains on the line were canceled as a result of the accident, but normal service was expected to resume Thursday afternoon.

The accident happened near Marine Leadership Academy, 1901 N. Hamlin Ave., but the boy who was died was not a student there. The school issued the following letter to families: