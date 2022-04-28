ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bidens show 'The Survivor' for Holocaust Remembrance Week

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE
 2 days ago
Jill Biden Film Screening This image released by HBO shows Ben Foster as concentration camp prisoner Harry Haft, left, and Billy Magnussen in a scene from "The Survivor." President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden were set to host their first official film screening at the White House on Thursday. The Bidens will show HBO’s “The Survivor,” in honor of Yom HaShoah and Holocaust Remembrance Week, in the White House movie theater on the ground floor of the East Wing. (Leo Pinter/HBO via AP) (Leo Pinter)

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden hosted their first official film screening at the White House on Thursday.

The Bidens showed HBO's "The Survivor," in honor of Yom HaShoah and Holocaust Remembrance Week, in the White House movie theater on the ground floor of the East Wing.

The film tells the story of boxer Harry Haft, who put the lives of fellow concentration camp prisoners at risk to save his own. The movie dramatizes Haft’s experience in Auschwitz, a central part of the Nazi death camp system.

An estimated 1.3 million people were deported to Auschwitz in German-occupied Poland and at least 1.1 million died, according to its museum and memorial website.

Director Barry Levinson, actor Ben Foster, who plays Haft, the film's producers and representatives of the American Jewish Community were invited to attend, the White House said.

HBO debuted “The Survivor” on Wednesday to mark Holocaust Remembrance Day. The film honors the 6 million Jews who died as part of Nazi Germany’s mass murder of European Jews.

The White House movie theater dates to President Franklin D. Roosevelt, who had a cloakroom in the East Wing converted into a theater, where he watched newsreels, including of World War II battles being fought in Europe and Asia.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

