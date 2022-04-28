ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Activision Blizzard shareholders approve $68.7 bln Microsoft deal

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08geAQ_0fNBndQq00

April 28 (Reuters) - Videogame publisher Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI.O) said on Thursday that its shareholders approved Microsoft Corp's $68.7 billion proposal to buy the "Call of Duty" maker.

More than 98% of the shares voted at a special meeting held earlier in the day were in favor of the proposed transaction, the Santa Monica, California-based company said.

Microsoft said in January it had agreed to acquire Activision Blizzard for $95 per share in the biggest gaming industry deal in history as global technology giants stake their claims to a virtual future. read more

Activision, which is facing backlash over its response to allegations of internal sexual harassment and discrimination against female employees, missed estimates for first-quarter adjusted sales on Monday, hit by low demand for its latest title "Call of Duty: Vanguard". read more

Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon’s $25.7 Million Pay Package

Click here to read the full article. It pays well to run Walmart Inc.  Doug McMillon, president and chief executive officer of the retail giant, saw his total compensation increase to $25.7 million last year from $22.6 million in 2020, according to a company filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission late Thursday.More from WWDThe Fashion in 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season FourAmazon Prime Day 2020: Fashion and Beauty Deals to Check OutWalmart and Target figure out how to fight back at Amazon As usual, McMillon’s take was made up primarily of stock awards, which were valued at $19.2 million for last...
BUSINESS
UPI News

Dow falls 809 points as Microsoft, Alphabet report earnings after the bell

April 26 (UPI) -- U.S. markets posted losses Tuesday as investors braced for earnings from major names including Microsoft and Google parent, Alphabet. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 809.28 points, or 2.38%, while the S&P 500 slipped 2.81%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite closed the day down 3.95% falling into bear market territory, down 23% from its record high.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Activision Blizzard Inc#Atvi O#Microsoft Corp
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Call of Duty
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
Reuters

Factbox: Who is buying Russian crude oil and who has stopped

April 28 (Reuters) - Here is the response by countries regarding purchases of Russian oil following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, and how companies have acted. Australia, Britain, Canada and the United States have imposed outright bans on Russian oil purchases but the 27 members of the European Union have not been able to agree on the embargo. read more.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Activision Blizzard sales miss as 'Call of Duty' sees weak demand

April 25 (Reuters) - Videogame publisher Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI.O) missed estimates for first-quarter adjusted sales on Monday, hurt by low demand for its latest title "Call of Duty: Vanguard". Activision's performance has taken a hit from lower premium sales for "Call of Duty: Vanguard" and weaker engagement in "Call...
VIDEO GAMES
Benzinga

Amazon Shares (AMZN) Plunge On A Big Profit Miss And Soft Outlook

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) saw the slowest quarterly revenue growth in more than two decades, sending its shares tumbling nearly 9% in extended trading Thursday. The tech company reported first-quarter earnings per share that missed expectations. Amazon reported Q1 adjusted EPS of $7.37, compared to the analyst estimates of $8.07 according to Benzinga Pro Data. This equals an earnings miss of -8.67%.
STOCKS
Reuters

China, U.S. discussing audit deal plan as delistings loom - sources

BEIJING/HONG KONG (Reuters) - China and U.S. regulators are discussing operational details of an audit deal that Beijing hopes to sign this year, sources familiar with the matter said, in the latest move to try to keep Chinese companies listed on U.S. exchanges. A preliminary framework for audit supervision cooperation...
CHINA
The Verge

Activision Blizzard again accused of threatening employees for speaking out

Activision Blizzard is facing another complaint to the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) that it’s trying to keep employees from talking about their working conditions, despite their legally protected rights to do so. The Communications Workers of America (CWA) has filed an unfair labor charge against the company, alleging that it told workers “they could not discuss issues related to the sexual harassment and discrimination lawsuit filed by state of California against the company,” according to a press release from the union.
CALIFORNIA STATE
BBC

Amazon sell-off ends dismal month for US shares

US markets ended April in a deep funk, as investors turned their backs on once-favoured technology companies amid concerns about the economy. A sell-off in Amazon shares, after the firm reported a fall in online sales, helped drive the Nasdaq index down more than 4% on Friday. April was the...
STOCKS
hypebeast.com

Apple Beats Expectations in Q2 With $97 Billion USD Revenue

Apple has released its revenue results for the second quarter. This March marked the company’s best yet, with $97.3 billion USD in revenue, a 9% jump from this time last year. On an earnings call, Apple CEO Tim Cook deemed Q2 earnings “better than we anticipated.”. The quarter...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Robinhood, Amazon, Apple, Roku and more

Check out the companies making headlines in premarket trading Friday. Apple — Apple's stock price dipped 2% after CFO Luca Maestri said supply chain issues would hurt third-quarter sales by as much as $8 billion. Still, many analysts on Wall Street remained positive on the company after its recent earnings report that topped expectations. One analyst said any weakness in the stock is a buying opportunity.
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

416K+
Followers
321K+
Post
200M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy