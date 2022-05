LA Galaxy (5-2-1, third in the Western Conference) vs. Real Salt Lake (3-2-4, sixth in the Western Conference) LINE: Real Salt Lake +156, Los Angeles +171, Draw +234; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: The LA Galaxy head into a matchup against Real Salt Lake after notching two straight shutout...

SANDY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO