Tuscaloosa, AL

Crimson Tide’s NFL Draft First-Rounders During Saban’s Tenure

By Jacob Harrison
 2 days ago
The Alabama Crimson Tide has seen 39 players selected in the first round under head coach Nick Saban since 2009, starting...

Jaguars select Georgia DE Travon Walker with No. 1 pick of 2022 NFL Draft

The Jacksonville Jaguars made the rumors official Thursday night and selected Georgia Bulldogs defensive end Travon Walker with the first pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. Walker is a 6-foot-5, 272-pound defensive end who played three seasons at Georgia and stepped into the team's starting lineup for the 2021 season. He finished the year with six sacks and 7.5 tackles for loss. The Bulldogs defense allowed just 10.2 points per game, the fewest in the nation, and led the team to a 33-18 win against Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship.
NFL
Tuscaloosa, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
Look: This Nick Saban Stat Is Going Viral Before NFL Draft

While there are few NFL Draft certainties, Alabama’s presence has become a Day 1 constant. Nick Saban’s program has produced multiple first-round picks in each of the last five years. At least one Crimson Tide player has gone in the opening round each year since 2009, two seasons into Saban’s tenure as head coach.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Nick Saban Reacts To Alabama Dominating NFL Draft

It’s no secret that Alabama is one of the main programs that dominate the NFL Draft. Nick Saban is the head coach of the program and has an outstanding track record of developing players throughout his tenure. Saban went on First Take on Thursday morning to explain how his program’s talent dominates the first round year after year,
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Falcons land Matt Corral in Dane Brugler’s day 2 mock draft

The Falcons kicked off the 2022 NFL draft by selecting USC’s Drake London with their eighth overall pick Thursday night. Reciever was an obvious need after Atlanta lost Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley, and Russell Gage in less than a year. However, so was EDGE, which has been a weakness of the Falcons for as long as I can remember. There are also questions regarding the future at quarterback. Long story short, the team has needs at every position, meaning every draft pick will likely fill a void.
ATLANTA, GA
Nick Saban
Alabama ties Miami with impressive NFL Draft pick streak

The Alabama Crimson Tide have tied the Miami Hurricanes for a remarkable NFL Draft pick streak. Nick Saban should be proud. For the 14th time in 14 NFL Drafts, Nick Saban’s Alabama football program has managed to produce at least one first round pick in the Draft. Just having any player picked in the first round of the draft is an impressive accomplishment, but Saban and the Crimson Tide have found a way to make this happen on a regular basis.
Will Dolphins Be in the Bama Business Again?

It's really difficult to predict much of anything when it comes to the Miami Dolphins and the 2022 NFL draft, in large because the team doesn't have a pick in either the first or second round. But based on the Dolphins' track record since Chris Grier was named general manager...
MIAMI, FL
Steelers Select WR George Pickens in Second-Round of NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers have selected George wide receiver George Pickens with their second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. After going with quarterback Kenny Pick at pick No. 20, the Steelers come back and continue to add to their offense, selecting Pickens at No. 52. The Bulldogs standout caught for 1,347 yards and 14 touchdowns in 24 games in college.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Commanders Select Alabama DT Phidarian Mathis

APRIL 29 COMMANDERS SELECT ALABAMA DT The Washington Commanders went offense in Round 1, and opted for defense in Round 2, choosing Alabama defensive tackle Phiadarian Mathis with the No. 47 pick. Mathis continues a legacy of numerous Alabama players on the defensive line and could be the replacement for...
Jameson Williams Drafted No. 12 Overall to Lions

Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams was drafted at No. 12 overall to the Detroit Lions in the 2022 NFL Draft, the fourth receiver off the board. After transferring from Ohio State during the 2021 off-season, Williams had a career-high season, picking up: 79 receptions for 1,572 yards and 15 touchdowns. He also saw three rushing attempts for 23 yards.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
In A Few Hours You Will Be A Multi-Millionaire

That's gotta be the craziest, best, most surreal feeling in the history of feelings. The 2022 NFL Draft is a few hours away. It's in Las Vegas this year. Evan Neal, Jameson Williams, John Metchie III, Christian Harris and Phidarian Mathis are about to go from ramen noodles in Tuscaloosa to prime rib at the Ritz-Carlton in Beverly Hills.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Evan Neal Drafted No. 7 Overall By the New York Giants

The New York Giants drafted former Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Neal is the first Alabama player to be selected in the draft this year, and has kept the trend of the school having a player drafted inside the top 10 going for a fourth straight year, with 2019 having Quinnen Williams, 2020 having Tua Tagovailoa and Jedrick Wills and 2021 having Jaylen Waddle, Patrick Surtain II and DeVonta Smith all going within their respective drafts' top 10s. He also brings the school's total number of years of having at least one first round draft pick to 14 straight, which ties the Miami Hurricanes (1995-2008) for the NFL record of most straight years.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Georgia football makes history at the 2022 NFL Draft

Georgia played some of the greatest defense college football has ever seen last season, and now the national champion Bulldogs are reaping the rewards in the 2022 NFL Draft. Five Georgia defensive players went in the first round of the NFL Draft, a new record for any one team's defense in the ...
Carolina Panthers Draft Tennessee OL Cade Mays

With the 199th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Carolina Panthers selected Tennessee offensive lineman Cade Mays. Analysis from the NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated:. Versatile offensive lineman with good size and poor agility. Mays is very stiff, often playing with compromised leverage and a narrow base. He gets his chest attacked and struggles to mirror. Mays projects as a camp offensive lineman who can take snaps at right tackle or guard depending on what is needed. His stiffness prevents him from pass protecting at tackle and he is too upright to be rosterable as a guard.
CHARLOTTE, NC
