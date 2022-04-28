Crimson Tide’s NFL Draft First-Rounders During Saban’s Tenure

The New York Giants drafted former Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Neal is the first Alabama player to be selected in the draft this year, and has kept the trend of the school having a player drafted inside the top 10 going for a fourth straight year, with 2019 having Quinnen Williams, 2020 having Tua Tagovailoa and Jedrick Wills and 2021 having Jaylen Waddle, Patrick Surtain II and DeVonta Smith all going within their respective drafts' top 10s. He also brings the school's total number of years of having at least one first round draft pick to 14 straight, which ties the Miami Hurricanes (1995-2008) for the NFL record of most straight years.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO