SAN ANGELO – The Angelo State University Athletic Department Friday announced the hiring of Vinay Patel to lead the ASU Rams men's basketball program as its new head coach. Patel brings 17 years of coaching experience to ASU, most recently serving as the head coach at Northwestern Oklahoma State University, where he led the Rangers to a 20-9 overall record and one of the biggest turnarounds in NCAA Division II last season. "We are so excited to have Coach Patel join Angelo State as the next head men's basketball coach, said ASU Director of Athletics James Reid. "Vinay brings a wealth of…

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO