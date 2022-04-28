Terraforming Mars will be free on the Epic Games Store next week

Yet another dreary week is almost over, which means there are freebies on Epic’s storefront waiting for you. Go ahead, treat yourself. It’s all free-to-keep, after all!

This week, Just Die Already and Paradigm are free on the Epic Games Store until May 5, 2022, at 8:00 A.M. PDT // 11 A.M. EDT // 4 P.M. GMT. Just Die Already is some strange sandbox title about terrorizing the neighborhood as a senior citizen, while Paradigm is a surreal arthouse-like experiment. You can pick both up here and here, respectively. It’s probably not intentional, but Epic sure is all-in on wonderfully weird stuff right now, eh?

Next week, Terraforming Mars will be free on the Epic Games Store from May 5, 2022, through May 12, 2022, at 8:00 A.M. PDT // 11 A.M. EDT // 4 P.M. GMT. Anyone that loves space exploration and colonization sims might be into this one. There aren’t many impressions out there for Terraforming Mars, aside from the “Mostly Positive” user rating on Steam. Again, it’s free, so scooping it up won’t be an investment.

May is looking great for upcoming releases overall. If Epic’s free stuff doesn’t tickle your fancy, maybe one of the many titles Amazon Prime Gaming is giving away will.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.