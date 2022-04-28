The ultimate 2022 NFL Draft prop betting guide

Folks, we finally made it.

Silly season is coming to an end. After weeks of smokescreens, deflections, mock drafts and big boards, we’re about to find out which prospects will make it to the NFL and when.

The 2022 NFL Draft kicks off on Thursday night live from Las Vegas and there are no shortage of prop bets to accompany the action on The Strip. It can be a little overwhelming, frankly, but we’re here to help.

Looking at odds from Tipico Sportsbook, the BetFTW team put together a handy guide you can refer back to during the draft for all your wagering needs.

Best of luck tonight.

What to know before the draft

Let’s run through the basics before we dive in too deep on this year’s draft.

Here’s the complete first-round order of picks.

An explainer on why New Yorkers cannot bet on the draft.

For The Win‘s final mock draft from Christian D’Andrea.

A For The Win roundtable on the biggest questions we can’t wait to answer.

And here are your pre-draft Super Bowl 57 favorites (full odds here):

Buffalo Bills (+650)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+700)

Kansas City Chiefs (+900)

Los Angeles Rams (+1000)

Green Bay Packers (+1000)

San Francisco 49ers (+1300)

Dallas Cowboys (+1500)

Ok, who's going No. 1 overall?

USA Today

It’s been a week of misdirection from the Jacksonville Jaguars with the No. 1 pick, but the consensus seems to be either Michigan EDGE Aidan Hutchinson or Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walker.

Here’s where the odds stood as of Thursday morning:

Travon Walker No. 1 Pick (-429) Aiden Hutchinson No. 1 Pick (+350)

Which quarterback will be drafted first?

Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Former Liberty standout Malik Willis (-190) is the odds-on favorite to become the first quarterback selected during the draft. And, given the quarterback shortage, it’s unlikely his wait is long. The team that makes a bet on Willis might very well be the Detroit Lions at No. 2 overall. Don’t count out other quarterback-starved squads like the Giants and Panthers, either.

If anyone can supplant Willis, Kenny Pickett (+162) could be the man. Desmond Ridder (+900), Matt Corral (+2000), and Sam Howell (+4000) round out some of the longer first-quarterback odds.

The pick: 1st drafted Quarterback — Malik Willis (-190)

How many quarterbacks will be selected in the first round?

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

For The Win‘s consensus mock draft 3.0 has three quarterbacks selected in the first 32 picks, Cincinnati prospect Desmond Ridder is slated in at pick No. 27—which is owned by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Depending on how the draft board shakes out that late into the round, the Super Bowl contender may not be as worried about finding Tom Brady’s replacement as finding someone who can help him win another ring.

The Pick: Under 2.5 Quarterbacks selected first round (+180)

Who will be the first running back selected?

Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

Two tailbacks have separated themselves from the pack when it comes to who will be the first RB off the board: Iowa State’s Breece Hall and Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker III.

Hall (-230) does everything well, running for more than 3,000 yards his last two seasons (24 games) while adding 36 receptions his final season in Ames. Walker (+220) went from a decent ACC back at Wake Forest to a revelation for the Spartans after transferring before the 2021 season. His 1,636 rushing yards were second-most in the FBS.

The pick: Hall (-230)

Who will be the first cornerback selected?

Kareem Elgazzar/The Cincinnati Enquirer via USA TODAY NETWORK

This year’s draft is loaded with top coverage options at cornerback, but two prospects have separated themselves from the pack. Cincinnati’s Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner (-150) and LSU’s Derek Stingley Jr. (+100). The next closest candidate? Washington star Trent McDuffie, who at +2000 is the only other defensive back to clock in at under +7000 to be the first CB off the board.

The smart money is on Gardner, who was lock solid across four years as a Bearcat and was 2021’s top cornerback. But Stingley is an intriguing risk at even money. The LSU star was a revelation as a true freshman, earning All-American honors and emerging as a key driver of the Tigers’ national championship team. He was healthy at his pro day and showcased the speed and athleticism that could make him an All-Pro at the next level. The only question is whether he can stay healthy enough to pull it off.

The pick: Derek Stingley Jr. (+100)

Which wide receiver will be selected first?

Joshua A. Bickel/Columbus Dispatch

Whether you think it’s going to be Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson (-135), Alabama’s Jameson Williams (+185) or USC’s Drake London (+230), you’re getting solid odds on all of them at Tipico Sportsbook. Those three aside, every other receiver is getting +1500 odds or worse.

The Pick: Wilson (-135)

Will WR Drake London be a Top 10 pick?

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

London hearing his name called within the first 10 picks of the draft seems far-fetched, according to For The Win’s consensus mock draft 3.0. The New York Jets hold two of the first 10 picks and are arguably the only team that could go receiver. Even then, London would presumably have to beat out either Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson or Alabama’s Jameson Williams to be the first wide receiver off the board.

The Pick: Drake London Over 10.5 Draft Position (-120)

Will Charles Cross make it out of the top 10?

Credit: USA TODAY Sports

One of the top tackles in this year’s draft is former Mississippi State brick wall, Charles Cross, who should figure to hear his name early on draft night in a loaded tackle class headlined by Evan Neal.

Since the Giants have two top-seven picks, they can essentially approach the first round by getting their offensive foundation as they please. In one slot, they can pick their quarterback, like Malik Willis, while taking the arguable best pass protector in the class, Cross, in the other.

The Pick: Charles Cross draft position UNDER 6.5 (-200)

When will Kayvon Thibodeaux be drafted?

The Register Guard

The league’s have-nots will have a chance to swipe several franchise-altering talents near the top of this year’s draft. That includes Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux, a marvel with the speed to make opposing tackles miserable around the corner and the power to punch them backward and sneak through interior holes to ruin a quarterback’s day. Thibodeaux was considered an early favorite to be 2022’s top pick, but a good-not-great 2021 season has his draft position prop set at 4.5 over at Tipico.

The pick: Kayvon Thibodeaux draft position UNDER 4.5 (-170)

Who will make Kenny Pickett their quarterback of the future?

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Pickett is the epitome of a boom or bust prospect, with little signs of a coming boom.

He will probably be drafted early by a team desperate to find the answer at quarterback, and with Malik Willis likely going earlier, that desperate squad could turn out to be the Panthers. As you can imagine, Sam Darnold leaves a lot of worries in that QB room.

The Pick: Kenny Pickett Draft Position UNDER 16.5 (-160)

Where will Georgia's Jordan Davis be taken?

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Davis projects as an early-to-mid first round pick, and a player who can immediately plug in as an early-down run stopper. His size and strength will eat up blocks, allowing the linebackers behind him to thrive. If everything breaks right, he has the potential to become a pass rushing threat too. He had seven sacks and 11.5 tackles for loss in his four seasons at Georgia.

That type of talent doesn’t come around often, which is why I’d bet his draft position to be under 15.5 with -115 odds on Tipico Sportsbook. Not a lot of mocks have him falling past the Baltimore Ravens at No. 14 – including For The Win’s latest mock draft.

That would make a ton of sense knowing the value the Ravens place on the defensive side of the ball. But they’ll be lucky if Davis even falls that far.

The Pick: Jordan Davis Draft Position Under 15.5 (-115)

Where will Kyle Hamilton land?

Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

The Notre Dame safety has been described as the top prospect, regardless of position, by both ESPN and The Ringer. But after an underwhelming pre-draft process, and some slow 40 times, he’s in danger of falling out of the top 10. Is this a nightmare slide as teams prioritize potential over production? Or merely a smokescreen from teams who hope he’ll slide far enough down draft boards to revitalize their defenses?

While he probably won’t be drafted in a top three spot, there’s great value in backing a guy like Hamilton — and it would only take one coach or GM to fall in love with his game tape to get there.

The pick: Kyle Hamilton Draft Position UNDER 12.5 (-180)

Count on Jermaine Johnson II likely making Seattle his new home

AP Photo/Butch Dill

Oddsmakers with Tipico Sportsbook think it’s unlikely Johnson II makes it past the Seahawks at No. 9 overall. Seattle is smack dab in the middle of a rebuild after trading Russell Wilson. I would bet on the Seahawks jump-starting a new era on the Puget Sound with Johnson II.

Pete Carroll and Co. will wait to take a quarterback, perhaps even next year. And as they should.

Johnson II almost makes too much sense.

The Pick: Jermaine Johnson II Draft Position UNDER 9.5 (-170).